Armstrong's Wife Moves Madras High Court Against Bail For The Accused
The Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted bail for two of the accused in the case.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 9:28 PM IST
Chennai: Armstrong's wife, Porkodi, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to those arrested in the Armstrong murder case.
Armstrong, who was the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death by a gang near his house in Perambur in 2024. In this case, 27 people, including notorious rowdy-sheeter Nagendran, who was serving a life sentence, and his son Aswatthaman, were arrested and imprisoned.
Earlier, the Madras High Court had ordered the transfer of the investigation of this case to the CBI. The court also quashed the charge sheet filed by the police. When the petition filed in the Supreme Court against this came up for hearing, the Supreme Court stayed the order issued by the Madras High Court quashing the police charge sheet and refused to entertain the state's plea against the High Court's order transferring the case to the CBI.
Meanwhile, after Nagendran died at the Government Stanley Hospital due to ill health, his son Aswatthaman was granted interim bail. In this situation, Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge Karthikeyan, who heard the petitions filed by Sathish and Siva, who are in jail, seeking bail as they have been in jail for more than a year in this case, granted bail for both of them.
Armstrong's wife subsequently filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused Siva and Sathish.
In that petition, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted bail to two accused after the Armstrong murder case was transferred to the CBI. This is likely to lead to the witnesses being dispersed. The judge has stated that the bail order should be cancelled as the order was issued without due consideration and is illegal. The petition is expected to come up for hearing before Judge K. Rajasekhar soon.
Also Read
SC Upholds CBI Probe In BSP Leader Armstrong Murder Case, Stays Quashing Of Tamil Nadu Police Charge Sheet
Nagendran, Prime Accused In Armstrong Murder Case, Dies In Chennai Hospital