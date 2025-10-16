ETV Bharat / state

Armstrong's Wife Moves Madras High Court Against Bail For The Accused

Chennai: Armstrong's wife, Porkodi, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to those arrested in the Armstrong murder case.

Armstrong, who was the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death by a gang near his house in Perambur in 2024. In this case, 27 people, including notorious rowdy-sheeter Nagendran, who was serving a life sentence, and his son Aswatthaman, were arrested and imprisoned.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had ordered the transfer of the investigation of this case to the CBI. The court also quashed the charge sheet filed by the police. When the petition filed in the Supreme Court against this came up for hearing, the Supreme Court stayed the order issued by the Madras High Court quashing the police charge sheet and refused to entertain the state's plea against the High Court's order transferring the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, after Nagendran died at the Government Stanley Hospital due to ill health, his son Aswatthaman was granted interim bail. In this situation, Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge Karthikeyan, who heard the petitions filed by Sathish and Siva, who are in jail, seeking bail as they have been in jail for more than a year in this case, granted bail for both of them.