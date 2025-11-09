ETV Bharat / state

Armstrong Murder Case: Brother Alleges Prime Accused Nagendran Is Not Dead But Escaped By Plastic Surgery

Chennai: Brother of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Armstrong has alleged that P Nagendran, the prime accused in the murder case, is not dead and had been helped by the Tamil Nadu government to escape by undergoing a plastic surgery.

During a hearing before Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge Karthikeyan on Saturday, Keenos Armstrong opposed the bail petitions of 12 convicts, apprehending they may influence witnesses. He also alleged Nagendran did not die in hospital as being portrayed but had actually been saved by the Tamil Nadu government by performing a plastic surgery.

Armstrong was hacked to death by gangsters near his house in Perambur in Chennai on July 5, 2024. A total of 27 people, including Nagendran, known as a famous gangster, and his son Aswatthaman were arrested in this case. Nagendran, who was suffering from renal issues, died of a heart attack at Government Stanley Hospital last month.

Meanwhile, bail applications were filed by 12 convicts, including Nagendran's son Aswatthaman and the case came up for hearing yesterday before Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge Karthikeyan. The petitioners stated that even though the Madras High Court had issued an order to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state police have not yet handed over the case files to the agency. They argued that they should be granted bail as they have been in jail for the past one and a half years and assured that they would accept the conditions imposed by the court.