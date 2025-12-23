ETV Bharat / state

Explosives, Materials Recovered From Naxal Dump In Chhattisgarh; 2 IEDs Defused

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said, "A large cache of Naxal materials were recovered near the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the forests of the Tadpala Valley area under Usur during an intensive search operation. There were explosives, materials for manufacturing Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs) shells, a large quantity of heavy equipment used for repairing weapons, steel plates, screwdrivers, hacksaw blades, pliers, and other technical items."

The dump, hidden underground, was recovered during an intensive search operation conducted in the inaccessible forests of the Doligutta peak of Karregutta Hills and the Tadpala Valley area. Teams from the District Police Force, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 204, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 196 were involved in the operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Maoists were using these materials for repairing weapons, preparing explosives, and plotting attacks against security forces.

The SP also said that during the search operation, two pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IEDs) planted by Naxals were detected in the Doligutta peak area of ​​Karregutta Hills. The bomb disposal squad of CoBRA 204 was called to the spot, and the IEDs were safely defused, preventing any loss of life or injury to the forces. The vigilance and timely action of the security forces foiled a major Naxal conspiracy, Yadav said.

Security forces clarified that the anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur will continue. Through intensive search operations in remote forests and hilly areas, Naxal hideouts, dumps, and explosive materials are being continuously destroyed. The recent recovery is a significant step towards peace, security, and development in the region, the SP added.