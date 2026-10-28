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Arms, Ammunition Seized From 2 Manipur Districts

Arms and ammunition were recovered in Thoubal District in Manipur during a joint operation ( Source: X/Manipur Police )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: A large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Imphal East’s Pukhao Terapur area, a joint team of the police and Assam Rifles recovered four sophisticated pistols and four single-barrel guns, besides six hand grenades, they said.