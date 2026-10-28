Arms, Ammunition Seized From 2 Manipur Districts
According to police, large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts
By PTI
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Imphal: A large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Wednesday, police said.
In Imphal East’s Pukhao Terapur area, a joint team of the police and Assam Rifles recovered four sophisticated pistols and four single-barrel guns, besides six hand grenades, they said.
Today 28.10.2026, during an operation at Pukhao Terapur area, Imphal East by Special Commando Unit of Manipur Police and 33 AR, the following arms and ammunitions were recovered - 1. Sophisticated pistols of different calibres with magazines – 04 (four) nos. 2. Lathode launcher – 01 (one) no. 3. Single-barrel guns – 04 (four) nos. 4. Hand grenades – 06 (six) nos. 5. 69 nos. of assorted ammunitions and other items, including 17 iron bulletproof plates, 22 Kevlar helmets, grenade detonators, arm rings etc.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 28, 2026
In another operation at Ikop Pat area of Thoubal, three pistols, four hand grenades, two detonators and other explosives were seized, a police officer said. Further investigation into the seized arms and ammunition is underway, he added.
Today 28.10.2026, during a joint search operation conducted by Thoubal Police Commandos and 33 AR in the general area of Ikop Pat, Thoubal District, the following arms and ammunition were recovered: 1. SMG carbines – 02 (two) nos. 2. Double/single-barrel guns – 04 (four) nos. 3. Pistols – 03 (three) nos. 4. Hand grenades – 04 (four) nos. 5. Detonators – 02 (two) nos. 6. Assorted live ammunition – 39 (thirty nine) rounds. 7. Assorted magazines— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 28, 2026