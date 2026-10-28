ETV Bharat / state

Arms, Ammunition Seized From 2 Manipur Districts

According to police, large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts

Manipur arms ammunition seize
Arms and ammunition were recovered in Thoubal District in Manipur during a joint operation (Source: X/Manipur Police)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Imphal: A large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Imphal East’s Pukhao Terapur area, a joint team of the police and Assam Rifles recovered four sophisticated pistols and four single-barrel guns, besides six hand grenades, they said.

In another operation at Ikop Pat area of Thoubal, three pistols, four hand grenades, two detonators and other explosives were seized, a police officer said. Further investigation into the seized arms and ammunition is underway, he added.

TAGGED:

MANIPUR ARMS AMMUNITION SEIZE
MANIPUR IMPHAL EAST DISTRICT
THOUBAL ARMS AMMUNITION SEIZE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.