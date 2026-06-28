ETV Bharat / state

Arms And Ammunition Recovered From Maoist Dump Along Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Border

It is understood that the Maoist dump was uncovered on the disclosure of surrendered Maoists during a search operation by personnel of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Police suspect that the arms and ammunition were buried underground by the Maoists to inflict heavy casualties on the security forces. The explosive materials seized from the dump include 2 SLR rifles, 2 country-made pistols, one US-made pistol, one .303 rifle barrel, IEDs weighing 5 kg and 2 kg, a Claymore mine, 4 BGL shells, 7 walkie-talkies, 3 chargers, 3 batteries, 2 antennas, 45 pen drives, one hard disk, one power bank, and a keyboard. Along with these, 5 cartridges, 4 meters of MCP switch wire, a motorcycle battery, Maoist uniforms, a medicine kit, and other articles of daily use were also seized.

During a press conference, Malkangiri SP Binod Patil S. said that all these materials are suspected to belong to the cadres of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zone Committee (AOBSZC). The Malkangiri SP further added that search operations by the security forces will continue in the coming days.