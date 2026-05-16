Armed Robbery at Jewellery Store; Thieves Forced To Flee After the Owner's Defensive Attack In Nashik
The jewellery store owner put up a fight to resist the thieves, who were forced to escape with a small loot
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Nashik: On the night of May 15, at 9:30 PM, just as the staff was preparing to pull down the shutters of a jewellery store, six armed men barged into a shop located in the densely populated area of Hirawadi.
Pointing their guns at three staff members inside, they assaulted them, opened fire, looted jewellery, and fled the scene, but could not take the entire loot. The owner, however, put up a stiff fight and ensured that the thieves were forced to leave most of the jewellery, except a little. The police arrested two of them by midnight.
One employee sustained injuries during the incident, and late that night, as the panchnama was being conducted, Panchavati police took two of the thieves into custody. After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the theft it was seen the shop owner, Nayana Pagariya, had put up a fierce resistance against the intruders.
Consequently, the robbers could flee with only whatever they could immediately grab in their hands. Nayana, the proprietor of 'New Samruddhi Jewellers', which is situated in Hirawadi area, filed a police complaint.
She stated around 9:30 PM, while preparations were underway to close the shop, a female employee and a male colleague (Shrimal) were winding inside the shop. At that moment, six robbers barged into their store, pointing guns at the employees and threatening to shoot them on the spot. However, Nayana, undeterred by the firearms, put up a tough resistance.
When Shrimal attempted to apprehend the robbers, they struck him on the head with a gun, inflicting an injury. Nayana leaped over the counter in an attempt to catch the robbers, but they managed to escape on their two-wheelers that were parked outside the shop.
"We were in the process of winding down for the day, having removed all the jewellery from the display cases and preparing to pack it into bags on the counter. Suddenly, six people on three motorcycles and scooters parked outside and barged into the shop. They had worn masks over their faces. There were three of us inside the store. Before we could even comprehend what was happening, the robbers pointed their guns directly at us," said Nayana.
"I stood my ground and resisted them without fear. As one of them opened fire, I resisted their attempts to steal with a big loot. My colleague, Shrimal, also put up a good resistance. Both of us attempted to apprehend the robbers. However, one of them struck Shrimal on the head with the butt of his gun. I threw a plate from the counter at them and then climbed onto the counter in an attempt to grab them. Startled by this, they grabbed several bags of jewellery and fled the scene," added Nayana.
A police team rushed to the spot on receiving information regarding the robbery at a jewellery store in the Panchavati area. The police took hold of the CCTV footage from the shop and began scrutinising it.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut said, "Six robbers have fled on three two-wheelers, and police teams have been dispatched to nab them. Over the past few days, there has been an increase in the movement of unidentified individuals in the Hirawadi area. Incidents such as house-breaks and conducting reconnaissance of the locality have suddenly increased in some of the localities in this area. These incidents have caused fear and shock among the local residents."
Local Corporator Gaurav Govardhane has demanded that the police increase their patrolling in this area.