ETV Bharat / state

Armed Robbery at Jewellery Store; Thieves Forced To Flee After the Owner's Defensive Attack In Nashik

Nashik: On the night of May 15, at 9:30 PM, just as the staff was preparing to pull down the shutters of a jewellery store, six armed men barged into a shop located in the densely populated area of ​​Hirawadi.

Pointing their guns at three staff members inside, they assaulted them, opened fire, looted jewellery, and fled the scene, but could not take the entire loot. The owner, however, put up a stiff fight and ensured that the thieves were forced to leave most of the jewellery, except a little. The police arrested two of them by midnight.

One employee sustained injuries during the incident, and late that night, as the panchnama was being conducted, Panchavati police took two of the thieves into custody. After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the theft it was seen the shop owner, Nayana Pagariya, had put up a fierce resistance against the intruders.

Consequently, the robbers could flee with only whatever they could immediately grab in their hands. Nayana, the proprietor of 'New Samruddhi Jewellers', which is situated in Hirawadi area, filed a police complaint.

She stated around 9:30 PM, while preparations were underway to close the shop, a female employee and a male colleague (Shrimal) were winding inside the shop. At that moment, six robbers barged into their store, pointing guns at the employees and threatening to shoot them on the spot. However, Nayana, undeterred by the firearms, put up a tough resistance.

When Shrimal attempted to apprehend the robbers, they struck him on the head with a gun, inflicting an injury. Nayana leaped over the counter in an attempt to catch the robbers, but they managed to escape on their two-wheelers that were parked outside the shop.