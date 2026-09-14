ETV Bharat / state

Armed Men Rob Rs 42 Lakh From Bank Staff Outside ATM In Rajasthan, Manhunt Launched

Jaipur: Two armed robbers on a motorcycle stole Rs 42 lakh from bank staff outside an ATM in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Monday, police said. The gunmen allegedly threatened the employees before snatching the cash and fleeing the spot.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to trace the robbers and retrieve the money.

According to Ramnagaria Station House Officer Anil Kumar, the incident took place at around 11 am when two bank workers were returning to their office after retrieving cash from the ATM. “The employees told us that two men pulled up on a motorcycle, threatened them with a revolver, and snatched the bag of cash before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Following the robbery, police deployed extra personnel and cordoned off the area. Multiple checkpoints have also been set up across the city to intercept the suspects based on descriptions of the motorcycle and the attackers’ physical appearance.

“We are seeking assistance from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and technical and cyber units to collect physical evidence and review footage from nearby CCTV cameras. It will help us to track the robbers' escape route and establish their identities,” Kumar said.