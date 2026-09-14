Armed Men Rob Rs 42 Lakh From Bank Staff Outside ATM In Rajasthan, Manhunt Launched
Police are also questioning the bank’s staff, including the cashier and the employees involved in the withdrawal, reports Vikas Vyas
Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Jaipur: Two armed robbers on a motorcycle stole Rs 42 lakh from bank staff outside an ATM in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Monday, police said. The gunmen allegedly threatened the employees before snatching the cash and fleeing the spot.
Police said a manhunt has been launched to trace the robbers and retrieve the money.
According to Ramnagaria Station House Officer Anil Kumar, the incident took place at around 11 am when two bank workers were returning to their office after retrieving cash from the ATM. “The employees told us that two men pulled up on a motorcycle, threatened them with a revolver, and snatched the bag of cash before fleeing the scene,” he said.
Following the robbery, police deployed extra personnel and cordoned off the area. Multiple checkpoints have also been set up across the city to intercept the suspects based on descriptions of the motorcycle and the attackers’ physical appearance.
“We are seeking assistance from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and technical and cyber units to collect physical evidence and review footage from nearby CCTV cameras. It will help us to track the robbers' escape route and establish their identities,” Kumar said.
Police are also questioning the bank’s staff, including the cashier and the employees involved in the withdrawal. “The bank office and the ATM booth are located in proximity, so we are investigating the case from all angles,” he said.
Police said it doesn’t rule out the involvement of insiders in the robbery, but the SHO added that no arrests have been made so far.
This is not the first such case, as a similar robbery took place in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a youth, posing as a customer at the SBI branch in Sakkardara area, threw chilli powder into the eyes of the bank employees and made off with approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash.
However, the accused, identified as Suraj Bhojraj Borkar (28), ran out of luck within just half an hour as he was caught by the police. The entire amount he had robbed from the bank was also recovered. According to the police, Borkar entered the bank pretending to be a customer. After waiting inside for a while, he approached the cash counter area.
Also Read