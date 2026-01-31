ETV Bharat / state

Armed Robbers Shoot Businessman, Steal Rs 6 Lakh At SBI ATM In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an incident of armed robbery, assailants shot at a businessman and robbed him of six lakh rupees at an ATM of State Bank of India in Koti near Hyderabad on Saturday, police said.

Briefing about the incident, Khairatabad Zone DCP Shilpavalli said that the incident occurred between 6:50 am and 7:00 am on Saturday when Rasheed, a garment businessman from Nampally, came to deposit cash at the ATM at the regional head office of SBI. While he was at the bank premises, two unidentified persons arrived on an Activa scooter and suddenly snatched the cash bag.

During the incident, the assailants allegedly fired a weapon, creating panic among bank staff and the public in the area. The suspects fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. “After being shot, Rasheed collapsed on the spot. The assailants fled with the six lakh rupees in cash brought by Rasheed and his bike,” the police official said.