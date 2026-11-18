Robbers Loot Jewellery Showroom At Gunpoint In Bihar
A daylight robbery at a jewellery showroom in Bettiah has triggered panic among residents and raised serious security concerns.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Betia: A group of eight armed robbers allegedly looted jewellery worth around Rs 40 crore from a Senco Jewellers showroom in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday.
According to police, the miscreants arrived at the showroom on three motorbikes and threatened employees and customers with firearms before fleeing with gold and other valuable ornaments.
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kalibag police station and triggered panic in the area.
Eyewitnesses told police that the robbers entered the showroom, threatened the employees and customers at gunpoint and tied their hands. They then took away mobile phones and made everyone sit in one place so that nobody had a chance to call for help or alert the police.
The robbers then started collecting jewellery displayed inside the showroom. Two people were reportedly hit on the head during the robbery, an eyewitness said.
A woman present inside the showroom claimed that the robbers repeatedly said that they would return and that the incident was part of a film.
Following the incident, senior police officials, including DIG Harkishore Rai, SP Kumar Gautam and DSP Ajit Kumar, reached the showroom. The police have cordoned off the area and launched a thorough investigation into the case.
CCTV footage from the showroom and the surrounding areas is being examined to identify and trace the robbers. Also, special teams are conducting continuous raids to nab the absconding criminals. Police officials have inspected the scene and questioned the employees.
"Investigations are underway and efforts are on to identify and nab the robbers," an official said.
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