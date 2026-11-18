ETV Bharat / state

Robbers Loot Jewellery Showroom At Gunpoint In Bihar

Betia: A group of eight armed robbers allegedly looted jewellery worth around Rs 40 crore from a Senco Jewellers showroom in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday.

According to police, the miscreants arrived at the showroom on three motorbikes and threatened employees and customers with firearms before fleeing with gold and other valuable ornaments.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kalibag police station and triggered panic in the area.

Eyewitnesses told police that the robbers entered the showroom, threatened the employees and customers at gunpoint and tied their hands. They then took away mobile phones and made everyone sit in one place so that nobody had a chance to call for help or alert the police.

The robbers then started collecting jewellery displayed inside the showroom. Two people were reportedly hit on the head during the robbery, an eyewitness said.