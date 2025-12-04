Armed Gangster Nabbed In Punjab's Tarn Taran After Chase, Encounter: Police
The suspected gangster Rakest Bharti allegedly fired at police, and in retaliation, the accused was shot in the leg, injuring him.
Tarn Taran: Punjab Police claimed to have arrested alleged gangster Rakesh Bharti early on Thursday after an encounter near Nagoke Bridge in Tarn Taran district.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhbir Singh, the accused was travelling in an SUV, which was signalled to stop during a blockade, but the driver did not stop, but instead sped away. “When the police party chased the vehicle, when the vehicle of the miscreant Rakesh Bharti reached the same spot as the police party's vehicle, he started firing at the police vehicle. During this, the fire hit the police vehicle and due to loss of balance, the police had to stop the vehicle, and the accused Rakesh Bharti's vehicle also fell into the fields,” Singh said.
🚨 Nagoke Naka Action 🚨⁰A suspect broke police barricades at Nagoke and opened fire with two pistols. Police fired back in self-defence, injuring and apprehending him. He was shifted to the hospital.— Tarn Taran Police (@TarnTaranPolice) December 4, 2025
🔸 Recovery: 2 pistols, 2 live rounds, 2 empty rounds, 1 SUV. pic.twitter.com/PvxbEJby4d
Bharti allegedly began firing again while holding pistols in both hands. “Fortunately, none of the fireballs hit the police personnel. When the police retaliated, the accused was shot in the leg, and he was injured. After this, he was arrested and admitted to the hospital for treatment,” the DSP said.
Police have recovered two pistols and cartridges from Bharti, along with an unregistered SUV vehicle. “The accused was alone in the vehicle, and now efforts are being made to find out from where the accused had obtained the unregistered vehicle and the weapons and for what purpose he was roaming around with illegal weapons,” he said.
