Armed Gangster Nabbed In Punjab's Tarn Taran After Chase, Encounter: Police

Tarn Taran: Punjab Police claimed to have arrested alleged gangster Rakesh Bharti early on Thursday after an encounter near Nagoke Bridge in Tarn Taran district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhbir Singh, the accused was travelling in an SUV, which was signalled to stop during a blockade, but the driver did not stop, but instead sped away. “When the police party chased the vehicle, when the vehicle of the miscreant Rakesh Bharti reached the same spot as the police party's vehicle, he started firing at the police vehicle. During this, the fire hit the police vehicle and due to loss of balance, the police had to stop the vehicle, and the accused Rakesh Bharti's vehicle also fell into the fields,” Singh said.