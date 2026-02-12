Gas Agency Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Dehradun, 2 Held
Doon Police said Arjun Sharma had a property dispute with his mother, who had sought police protection from court citing life threat from him.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Dehradun: A gas agency owner was shot dead by two miscreants in broad daylight in the Tibetan Market area of Dehradun on Wednesday. Within 12 hours of the shootout, Doon Police arrested the duo and currently interrogating them.
The deceased, identified as Arjun Sharma, is the son of Colonel RC Sharma, who was martyred while serving in the Army. Arjun is survived by his wife, a four-and-a-half-year-old son, and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Based on a complaint filed by Arjun's wife, police have launched an investigation.
Police said Arjun had a dispute with his mother, Bina Sharma, over the gas agency and the latter had sought police protection from court citing life threat from her son.
During the time of Colonel Sharma's death, he was posted in Meerut Cantonment. Following this, the Central government granted a gas agency to Colonel Sharma's wife, Bina Sharma, to support her family. The gas agency was named after the martyred Colonel. However, this property later became the source of family's discord, causing rift between Bina Sharma and Arjun and the matter escalated from the police station to the court.
According to the police, Bina Sharma, had taken a bank loan of Rs 4 crore for the gas agency and her son, Arjun, was a witness and guarantor. Also, loans worth crores of rupees were transacted with acquaintances. Bina Sharma is said to have good relations with property dealer Vinod Uniyal and his wife, Sangeeta Uniyal, and had given them a large sum of money, leading to a dispute with her son.
In 2024, Bina Sharma filed a case of assault against Arjun. In 2025, Arjun filed a case against his mother, Vinod Uniyal, and Sangeeta Uniyal under several sections, including fraud. Subsequently, Bina Sharma obtained a protection order from the high court and a female constable from the Vasant Vihar police station was deployed for her security. Police said Arjun's primary dispute with Vinod Uniyal was over money related transactions.
This apart, Bina Sharma had sold her valuable property on GMS Road to a local resident, Dr Ajay Khanna. On the other hand, a legal battle was ongoing in the civil court between Arjun and Dr Khanna over this deal.
Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, "The two perpetrators of the crime have been arrested after an encounter and police are interrogating them. Based on a complaint filed by Arjun Sharma's wife, Abhilasha, a case has been registered against Vinod Uniyal, Sangeet Uniyal, and Dr Ajay Khanna and the police are interrogating them as well," Singh said.
Also Read