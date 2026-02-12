ETV Bharat / state

Gas Agency Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Dehradun, 2 Held

Dehradun: A gas agency owner was shot dead by two miscreants in broad daylight in the Tibetan Market area of Dehradun on Wednesday. Within 12 hours of the shootout, Doon Police arrested the duo and currently interrogating them.

The deceased, identified as Arjun Sharma, is the son of Colonel RC Sharma, who was martyred while serving in the Army. Arjun is survived by his wife, a four-and-a-half-year-old son, and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Based on a complaint filed by Arjun's wife, police have launched an investigation.

Police said Arjun had a dispute with his mother, Bina Sharma, over the gas agency and the latter had sought police protection from court citing life threat from her son.

During the time of Colonel Sharma's death, he was posted in Meerut Cantonment. Following this, the Central government granted a gas agency to Colonel Sharma's wife, Bina Sharma, to support her family. The gas agency was named after the martyred Colonel. However, this property later became the source of family's discord, causing rift between Bina Sharma and Arjun and the matter escalated from the police station to the court.