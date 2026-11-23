ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda's Mother Passes Away At 93

In this undated image, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda can be seen with her late mother Saira Munda. ( ETV Bharat )

Jamshedpur: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda's mother, Saira Munda, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here early on Monday. She was 93.

Saira Munda had been ill for several days and was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital, where she breathed her last at 1:40 AM.

In a social media post, the former CM said, "Mom is no longer in this world…Your passing has not only taken away the shelter of a mother’s love, but also robbed me of the strongest support in life, whose presence made every hardship seem small and every pain feel lighter."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also extended his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Munda's mother.

"The news of the passing of the mother of Jharkhand’s former chief minister and my elder brother, the respected Shri Arjun Munda ji, is deeply saddening," Soren said on social media.