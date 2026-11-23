Ex-Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda's Mother Passes Away At 93
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also extended his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Munda's mother.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda's mother, Saira Munda, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here early on Monday. She was 93.
Saira Munda had been ill for several days and was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital, where she breathed her last at 1:40 AM.
In a social media post, the former CM said, "Mom is no longer in this world…Your passing has not only taken away the shelter of a mother’s love, but also robbed me of the strongest support in life, whose presence made every hardship seem small and every pain feel lighter."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also extended his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Munda's mother.
"The news of the passing of the mother of Jharkhand’s former chief minister and my elder brother, the respected Shri Arjun Munda ji, is deeply saddening," Soren said on social media.
"A mother’s passing is an irreplaceable loss in life. At this time of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Shri Arjun Munda ji and his entire family. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he added.
According to reports, the last rites for the late Saira Munda will be performed today later in the day. The funeral procession will depart at 1:00 PM from the family residence in Ghodabandha, Jamshedpur. Her mortal remains will then be taken to the Swarnarekha Burning Ghat for the final rites.
BJP supporters and the family's well-wishers gathered at the residence of Munda to express their solidarity with the bereaved family.
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