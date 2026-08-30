ETV Bharat / state

Argument Over Matchbox Leads To Fatal Stabbing In Andhra Pradesh, Man Killed

Police said that around 11 PM on Friday night, a fellow villager, Ch. Charan Teja, encountered Yohan on the road and asked him for a matchbox to light a cigarette.

The victim, Eepuri Yohan, who was an agricultural labourer from the Vellabadu village in Vemuru Mandal, is survived by his differently-abled wife, Bujji, and his ailing son, Chanti.

“Both men were under the influence of alcohol, and an argument quickly broke out over the request. They began throwing stones at each other until local residents intervened, calmed them down, and sent them both home,” they said.

However, the peace did not last, and the altercation reignited shortly after. “Charan Teja fetched a knife from his nearby house and stabbed Yohan forcefully in the back, which led to Yohan collapsing. Neighbours rushed him to the Tenali Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police added.

Sub-inspector Srinivasa Rao said that a case has been registered and a probe has been started. “After completing all the formalities, the body has been handed over to the relatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals said that Bujji, who is deaf and mute, and Chanti are inconsolable following the murder of Yohan. “He was their sole support. This is a deep mourning for the whole locality as well,” said a neighbour.