ETV Bharat / state

Argentina Football Team's Keralam Visit: Police Raid Reporter TV Office, Owners Augustine Brothers' Residences

Ernakulam: The Police have intensified their investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Keralam visit of the multiple-time World cup champions Argentina national football team.

As part of the probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted searches at the headquarters of Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC) including the editorial office of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV in Kalamassery, near here and at the residences of the Augustine brothers, who own the channel.

The channel later alleged that the action disrupted its news operations. The search was carried out at the news desk, where only journalists and technical staff normally work, they claimed.

A large police team led by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bijoy Chandran C K reached the RBC headquarters in Kalamassery for the inspection. Searches were also carried out simultaneously at the residences of the RBC's owners both in Ernakulam and their ancestral house in Wayanad district on Wednesday. The raid was extended to the residence of RBC top administrative officer's residence too, according to sources.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Law and Order) P Vijayan says, "This was only a preliminary inquiry, based on the report received by the government. Our initial assessment is that a crime has taken place. An FIR has been registered at Kalamassery in connection with alleged fraud carried out in the name of Argentine football team.

"The inspection at Reporter TV’s office in Kalamassery was part of that preliminary investigation. The search was conducted only after obtaining a search warrant from the magistrate. No mobile phone was seized from any journalist during the inspection. We only asked them to keep the phones aside; they were not taken into custody ..." the ADGP added.

The inspections, which began in the morning, continued for several hours. Investigators examined documents, computers and servers allegedly containing details of financial transactions connected with the event.

Financial Irregularities And GST Evasion

The SIT allegedly found tax evasion amounting to ₹25.78 crore by RBC and submitted a report to the Commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in connection with the organisation and sponsorship of the Argentina team's Kerala visit last year. The then sports minister V Abdurahiman stated that the state government was partnering with RBC to host Argentine side to play a FIFA sanctioned friendly match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor in Ernakulam at no cost to the public exchequer.

The allegations include irregularities in the collection and utilisation of sponsorship funds and claims that large sums were collected by taking advantage of the huge public interest in the Argentina team's visit.

The investigation is also examining whether there were discrepancies in the payment of taxes associated with the transactions. The financial aspects of the event are being examined as part of the wider probe.