Argentina Football Team's Keralam Visit: Police Raid Reporter TV Office, Owners Augustine Brothers' Residences
The SIT allegedly found tax evasion amounting to ₹25.78 crore by RBC in connection with the organisation of match associated with World Cup champs Argentina.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Police have intensified their investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Keralam visit of the multiple-time World cup champions Argentina national football team.
As part of the probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted searches at the headquarters of Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC) including the editorial office of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV in Kalamassery, near here and at the residences of the Augustine brothers, who own the channel.
The channel later alleged that the action disrupted its news operations. The search was carried out at the news desk, where only journalists and technical staff normally work, they claimed.
A large police team led by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bijoy Chandran C K reached the RBC headquarters in Kalamassery for the inspection. Searches were also carried out simultaneously at the residences of the RBC's owners both in Ernakulam and their ancestral house in Wayanad district on Wednesday. The raid was extended to the residence of RBC top administrative officer's residence too, according to sources.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Law and Order) P Vijayan says, "This was only a preliminary inquiry, based on the report received by the government. Our initial assessment is that a crime has taken place. An FIR has been registered at Kalamassery in connection with alleged fraud carried out in the name of Argentine football team.
"The inspection at Reporter TV’s office in Kalamassery was part of that preliminary investigation. The search was conducted only after obtaining a search warrant from the magistrate. No mobile phone was seized from any journalist during the inspection. We only asked them to keep the phones aside; they were not taken into custody ..." the ADGP added.
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | On raids at the Reporter TV Headquarters and the residence of Augustine Brothers, ADGP (Law and Order) P. Vijayan says, "This was only a preliminary inquiry, based on the report received by the government. Our initial assessment is that a crime has… pic.twitter.com/2SxVZ9SB6P— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
The inspections, which began in the morning, continued for several hours. Investigators examined documents, computers and servers allegedly containing details of financial transactions connected with the event.
Financial Irregularities And GST Evasion
The SIT allegedly found tax evasion amounting to ₹25.78 crore by RBC and submitted a report to the Commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in connection with the organisation and sponsorship of the Argentina team's Kerala visit last year. The then sports minister V Abdurahiman stated that the state government was partnering with RBC to host Argentine side to play a FIFA sanctioned friendly match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor in Ernakulam at no cost to the public exchequer.
The allegations include irregularities in the collection and utilisation of sponsorship funds and claims that large sums were collected by taking advantage of the huge public interest in the Argentina team's visit.
The investigation is also examining whether there were discrepancies in the payment of taxes associated with the transactions. The financial aspects of the event are being examined as part of the wider probe.
Following the complaints, a SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities. The latest searches are being conducted as part of this investigation.
Reporter TV Protests Police Action
Meanwhile, Reporter TV management and employees have strongly protested the searches at the channel's office.
The media organisation alleged that the police action amounted to an attack on press freedom and claimed that the raid was politically motivated. The management also alleged that the action was intended to intimidate the media organisation for its reporting on the government.
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | Chief Minister VD Satheeshan says, " i don't think the police interrupted the broadcasting at reporter tv. a special investigation team was formed to investigate the fraud in the name of messi. this raid is part of an investigation. the gst department… pic.twitter.com/dj78mfyQfU— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
A substantial police presence was deployed outside the channel's office during the searches. Investigators examined physical documents and digital devices as part of the probe.
Police sources indicated that further questioning of individuals connected with the financial transactions could take place as the investigation progresses. The possibility of additional agencies becoming involved in examining the financial aspects of the case is also being considered.
Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said the police action at the TV news channel’s office was reminiscent of events during the Emergency in the 1970s.
“The scenes today were similar to the police action on media offices in Delhi and [Bharatiya Janata Party] BJP-ruled states. They are similar to the raids carried out on NewsClick and the jailing of its editor. Kerala can never accept such police action,” he said in a statement.
However, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said: "It is not a raid against any channel. One of the owners of this channel cheated the government and misused public funds. The raid is against the channel's owner, not the channel itself... Another major issue was the renovation of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and he cheated for Rs 25 crore. The Governor should take strong action."
Meanwhile Chief Minister V D Satheeshan, after the weekly Cabinet meeting, cleared the air. "I don't think the police interrupted the broadcasting at Reporter TV. A special investigation team was formed to investigate the fraud in the name of Messi. This raid is part of an investigation. The (state) GST department also investigated this issue with another SIT. The sports department probe also revealed some disparities, and that is why the police registered the case, and a raid is part of the investigation ...," he told during the media briefing.
Also read
₹213 Crore Loans, ₹25.78 Crore Tax Evasion: SIT Flags Massive Irregularities In Argentina Football Team's Keralam Visit
Keralam: SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Irregularities In Bid To Host Argentina Football Match