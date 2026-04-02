ETV Bharat / state

Messi Visit Row: Kerala Minister Alleges 'Cheating' By Argentina Team Over Cancelled Friendly

Malappuram: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has levelled serious allegations against the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, accusing them of 'deceiving' the state by failing to honour a proposed FIFA-sanctioned international friendly match despite significant financial and logistical preparations.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister said the state had gone to great lengths to bring the reigning world champions to Kerala.

"We held extensive discussions and made enormous efforts to arrange sponsors for nearly ₹250 crore required to host the team. It was a massive task, but after receiving the money, they did not come. We did not expect such a betrayal," he said.

According to Abdurahiman, the failure of the Argentine side to turn up has deeply disappointed football fans across Kerala. He further claimed that similar incidents had occurred in other countries as well. "When we enquired, we understood that Argentina had done this to five other countries too. Money was taken, but the matches were not played. This is a matter that may require legal action and compensation," he added.

The proposed high-profile match, initially scheduled for November 17 in Kochi, had generated massive excitement. However, uncertainty emerged when sponsors confirmed that the Argentine team would not visit Kerala during that period. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) later clarified that the team would only play in Angola, effectively ruling out the Kerala fixture.

Political row