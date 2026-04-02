Messi Visit Row: Kerala Minister Alleges 'Cheating' By Argentina Team Over Cancelled Friendly
Abdurahiman accused the Argentina football team and Lionel Messi of cheating Kerala by not playing a match despite efforts to arrange it.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Malappuram: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has levelled serious allegations against the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, accusing them of 'deceiving' the state by failing to honour a proposed FIFA-sanctioned international friendly match despite significant financial and logistical preparations.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister said the state had gone to great lengths to bring the reigning world champions to Kerala.
"We held extensive discussions and made enormous efforts to arrange sponsors for nearly ₹250 crore required to host the team. It was a massive task, but after receiving the money, they did not come. We did not expect such a betrayal," he said.
According to Abdurahiman, the failure of the Argentine side to turn up has deeply disappointed football fans across Kerala. He further claimed that similar incidents had occurred in other countries as well. "When we enquired, we understood that Argentina had done this to five other countries too. Money was taken, but the matches were not played. This is a matter that may require legal action and compensation," he added.
The proposed high-profile match, initially scheduled for November 17 in Kochi, had generated massive excitement. However, uncertainty emerged when sponsors confirmed that the Argentine team would not visit Kerala during that period. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) later clarified that the team would only play in Angola, effectively ruling out the Kerala fixture.
Political row
The development triggered a political row in the state, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) questioning the transparency of the deal and accusing the government of announcing the event prematurely without securing formal confirmation from the Argentine side.
Reports also suggested that the cancellation was linked to delays in completing logistical and infrastructural arrangements in Kerala within the stipulated timeline. The state government, however, had rejected these claims.
In November 2025, Minister Abdurahiman had maintained that the visit was only postponed and asserted that Messi and the Argentine team would arrive in March 2026. He had cited infrastructural issues at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor in Kochi and claimed that confirmation had been received via official communication. However, critics remained sceptical as the match continued to remain uncertain.
Despite the cancellation in Kerala, Messi visited other Indian cities as part of the 'Messi GOAT Tour 2025', drawing huge crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The successful conduct of those events further intensified criticism over the failed Kochi fixture.
The issue has also taken on a political dimension, with opposition parties continuing to question the handling of the proposed event. Meanwhile, Abdurahiman, who is contesting from the Tirur Assembly constituency, clarified that his shift from Tanur was not politically motivated but based on local development concerns in his native region.