ETV Bharat / state

Arecanut Prices Surge In Kasaragod, Bringing Relief To Farmers

Kasaragod: Arecanut prices in Kerala's Kasaragod district have surged past Rs 500 per kilogram. This has offered relief to farmers and raising hopes that rates may cross the Rs 600 mark for the first time this season.

Although prices had dipped by around Rs 60 during the war period, they have now rebounded and crossed the Rs 500 mark. In Karnataka, arecanut prices are approximately Rs 10 higher than in Kerala so the farmers are selling their produce across the state border.

Shivaprasad, a farmer from Adur in Kasaragod, has already sold 40 quintals of arecanut. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that a combination of a good harvest and higher market prices have benefited farmers this year.

Within Kerala, Kasaragod continues to command the highest arecanut prices. Old, well-dried arecanut is fetching between Rs 400 and Rs 450 per kilogram in districts like Kannur and Kozhikode, while the rate in Kasaragod has reached around Rs 520 per kilogram. Fresh arecanut is currently priced between Rs 490 and Rs 500.

In Karnataka, prices are even higher, with old arecanut selling at approximately Rs 530 per kilogram and fresh varieties at about Rs 510. Due to quality variations, prices in southern Kerala remain slightly lower. Last year, the maximum recorded price was Rs 540 per kilogram.

The increase in market prices is mainly attributed to the decision of the Mangaluru-based cooperative institution, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO), to raise its procurement rates. Officials from CAMPCO also cited a decline in production as a key factor driving the price surge.