ETV Bharat / state

Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: 8.5-Km Elephant Trench, Solar Fencing, AI Cameras To Curb Intrusions In Haridwar

Haridwar: Ahead of Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is working on permanent measures, including elephant-proof trenches and early warning systems, to ensure safety of the pilgrims from wildlife intrusions.

To begin with, an 8.5-kilometre-long trench will be constructed to serve as a protective barrier against straying elephants. Around 2.37 crore has been approved for it. Next, solar fencing, funded by a separate budget of Rs 51 lakh, will be installed parallel to the trench and AI-based cameras will be installed to monitor elephant movement under the 'Early Warning System for Elephants' project, which will be implemented at a budget of Rs 1.5 crore.

Also, a specialised mobile application is being developed, which will be installed on the mobiles of all forest department personnel. The moment elephant movement is detected by the cameras, an immediate alert will be triggered, notifying all staff members. This will enable them to rush to the site and drive the elephants back into the forest.

This apart, a one-to-two-kilometre-long patrolling track will be constructed along the boundary between the forest and the city limits. Once completed, the patrolling track will provide the much-needed relief to forest department personnel, who will face no difficulties during surveillance.

"To prevent elephant intrusions during the Kumbh, a plan has been devised to construct an 'Elephant-Proof Trench', a protective moat designed to deter elephants, from Bairagi camp to Ajitpur. This proposal has now received official approval. Bairagi camp, situated along the banks of the Ganges, where elephants frequently stray after crossing the river, serves as the designated camping ground for sadhus and pilgrims. A budget of Rs 2.88 lakh has been sanctioned from the Kumbh Mela funds for both these schemes," Swapnil Aniruddh, DFO, Haridwar.