Archer From Maharashtra Dies After Falling Off The Train In Kota

Kota: A national archer from Maharashtra died after accidentally falling off a train at Kota Junction in Rajasthan on Saturday night, police said. The deceased, who was travelling with the team and coach, met with the accident while changing coaches. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable Dalchand said the deceased has been identified as Arjun Sonawane (20), a resident of Nashik. He was travelling in the Shakurbasti-Mumbai Central AC Special (train number 09004), which reached Kota Junction around 8:45 pm on Saturday. When the train was slowing down, the team members were preparing to alight to change coaches. Arjun suddenly fell and was trapped in the gap between the train and the platform.

He was rescued after a bit of struggle by the GRP and was rushed to Maharao Bhimsingh (MBS) Hospital, where he received primary treatment. He was taken to a private hospital later, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11.00 pm.