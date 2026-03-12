Archeologist Discovers Treasure Trove Of Rock Paintings In Rajasthan's Bundi
A team from ASI inspected the site and acknowledged the historical significance of the recently discovered rock paintings.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Bundi: A 70-year-old archeologist has discovered rock paintings depicting vivid images of Lord Krishna, his elder brother Balarama, and sons Pradyumna, Sambha, and Aniruddhay in the rugged hills of Bhimlat, Bijolia's Budhpura and Garada areas of Rajasthan's Bundi district.
Om Prakash Sharma, popularly known as Kukki, claims that besides having religious significance, these paintings add a new dimension to ancient Indian civilization.
Kukki explained that his love for archaeology dates back to his childhood. In 1966, when he was in Class 4 and around 10 years old, he participated in a three-legged race at Navalsagar Park. On his way back, he wandered up to Mordi Umbrella on a nearby hill where he found two round copper coins.
Kukki was told by his father that they were very old coins when he took them home. Since then, his mind was constantly engaged in exploring the history hidden in the hills and forests.
His discoveries included ancient coins, coloured stones, instruments with strange shapes. "I had no idea that this hobby would one day become my life's mission," he said.
For the last five decades, Kukki has been traversing the forests and hills of Bundi district searching for rock paintings, ancient tools and inscriptions. He often wanders the hills for days, running out of water, losing his way, and fearing wild animals. Yet his faith has never wavered. He believes that the Upper Mal region of Bundi must have been an important centre of ancient human civilization. The rivers, valleys and forests here have witnessed human activity for thousands of years.
The most striking feature of the rock paintings discovered by him is the depiction of a horse without a rider. Two men walk in front of the horse carrying flags and behind them is a long line of soldiers armed with bows and arrows. Kukki believes this scene is linked to the ancient Ashvamedha Yajna.
“The painting also depicts two humped camels that are found in the Himalayan regions. A large fish is suspended from the spear on one of the camels, adding to the mystical aspect of the scene,” he said.
When Kukki shared these paintings on social media, the news reached the Archaeological Department. Superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Vinay Kumar Gupta immediately took cognizance and a team of experts from Jaipur arrived in Bundi. The team inspected the site and acknowledged the significance of the paintings.
Experts agreed that these paintings may be extremely ancient and have deep connections to the Indian traditions.
In this same area, Kukki also found an inscription in Brahmi script that appears to be from the Gupta period during the fourth and sixth centuries.
“If confirmed through carbon dating and expert examination, it will prove that this area of Bundi was a major centre of cultural and religious activities in the ancient times,” he said.
Interestingly, Kukki first saw these paintings in 1998, but at that time he did not understand their significance. "At that time, I was just looking at the beautiful paintings on the rocks. Only after careful study did I realise their value," he said.
On April 16, 2024, Kukki discovered a series of eight Nishidh pillars on a hill near Nainwa. These pillars bear statues of Jain Tirthankaras and are believed to date between 1000 AD and 1500 AD. He believes these may have been erected to commemorate the samadhis of Jain monks.
Kukki explained that there's a popular belief that keeping antiques at home brings bad luck. He disclosed that many of the antiques discovered by him are preserved in the Albert Hall Museum of Jaipur and also in museums of Kota and Bundi.
Kukki, who is a recipient of Hadoti Gaurav Samman, has received several honours for his contribution on World Tourism Day, Republic Day and Independence Day. He said that the rock paintings found in Garada and surrounding areas are rare and if not conserved, will be destroyed. Experts suggest that these sites should be brought under the supervision of the ASI and scientific studies should be conducted there.
