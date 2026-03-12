ETV Bharat / state

Archeologist Discovers Treasure Trove Of Rock Paintings In Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi: A 70-year-old archeologist has discovered rock paintings depicting vivid images of Lord Krishna, his elder brother Balarama, and sons Pradyumna, Sambha, and Aniruddhay in the rugged hills of Bhimlat, Bijolia's Budhpura and Garada areas of Rajasthan's Bundi district.

Om Prakash Sharma, popularly known as Kukki, claims that besides having religious significance, these paintings add a new dimension to ancient Indian civilization.

Kukki explained that his love for archaeology dates back to his childhood. In 1966, when he was in Class 4 and around 10 years old, he participated in a three-legged race at Navalsagar Park. On his way back, he wandered up to Mordi Umbrella on a nearby hill where he found two round copper coins.

A centuries-old temple found in Bundi (ETV Bharat)

Kukki was told by his father that they were very old coins when he took them home. Since then, his mind was constantly engaged in exploring the history hidden in the hills and forests.

His discoveries included ancient coins, coloured stones, instruments with strange shapes. "I had no idea that this hobby would one day become my life's mission," he said.

For the last five decades, Kukki has been traversing the forests and hills of Bundi district searching for rock paintings, ancient tools and inscriptions. He often wanders the hills for days, running out of water, losing his way, and fearing wild animals. Yet his faith has never wavered. He believes that the Upper Mal region of Bundi must have been an important centre of ancient human civilization. The rivers, valleys and forests here have witnessed human activity for thousands of years.