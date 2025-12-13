ETV Bharat / state

Archaeology Department At Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli Puts Excavations, Investigations On Fast Track

Archaeology Department at the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University ( Etv Bharat )

By R Manikandan Tirunelveli: The opening of a Department of Archaeology at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli two and a half years ago has put archeological excavations and investigations in Tamil Nadu on the fast track. Earlier, the Department of Archaeology existed only at the University of Madras and the Tamil University in Thanjavur. Since the new Department offering post-graduation to 40 students came up, the professors and students have conducted fieldwork at 60 locations across Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Trichy, Thanjavur and Chennai, and have unearthed more than 4,000 artifacts so far. They have discovered many rare items, including inscriptions dating back a thousand years, pottery shards, burial urns and fossils. Collage: Artifacts colleted by Archaeology Department at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (ETV Bharat) During the excavation at Sivakalai in Thoothukudi, they discovered evidence that people used iron objects 5,345 years ago. This led to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin proudly stating that the history of the Indian subcontinent should be written starting from Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, while it is claimed that elections were conducted using the Kudavolai system during the Chola period in the Sangam era, these students from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University have discovered that the Pandyas conducted elections even before the Cholas. Inscriptions supporting this were found in an ancient Shiva temple near Manur.