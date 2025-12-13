Archaeology Department At Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli Puts Excavations, Investigations On Fast Track
The Department has established a museum displaying 4,000 artefacts unearthed from 60 sites
Published : December 13, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST|
Updated : December 13, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST
By R Manikandan
Tirunelveli: The opening of a Department of Archaeology at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli two and a half years ago has put archeological excavations and investigations in Tamil Nadu on the fast track. Earlier, the Department of Archaeology existed only at the University of Madras and the Tamil University in Thanjavur.
Since the new Department offering post-graduation to 40 students came up, the professors and students have conducted fieldwork at 60 locations across Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Trichy, Thanjavur and Chennai, and have unearthed more than 4,000 artifacts so far. They have discovered many rare items, including inscriptions dating back a thousand years, pottery shards, burial urns and fossils.
During the excavation at Sivakalai in Thoothukudi, they discovered evidence that people used iron objects 5,345 years ago. This led to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin proudly stating that the history of the Indian subcontinent should be written starting from Tamil Nadu.
Furthermore, while it is claimed that elections were conducted using the Kudavolai system during the Chola period in the Sangam era, these students from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University have discovered that the Pandyas conducted elections even before the Cholas. Inscriptions supporting this were found in an ancient Shiva temple near Manur.
The artifacts unearthed at 60 locations have been displayed in a museum at the University. They include pots, toys, and terracotta artifacts, along with iron and steel artifacts, used a thousand years ago. Notably, fossilised trees and shells with teeth dating back approximately 20 million years are also exhibited.
Head of Department, Professor Sudhakar Sivasubramanian, told ETV Bharat, "In these two and a half years, we have discovered two Vatteluttu inscriptions, four inscriptions dating back a thousand years, six sites where iron was smelted and check dams built by Maruthanayagam. Approximately 4000 artifacts are on display here."
He pointed out that there are many archaeological sites from Chennai to Kanyakumari. In particular, fossils dating back 64 million years have been found in Ariyalur and Perambalur regions, and fossilised trees from 20 million years ago have been found in Villupuram.
Calling for more funds from the government, he said, “We are currently conducting field research with the funds provided by the University. If the government allocates additional funds, we will be able to conduct research in various states across India.”
One of the students, Meena said, “All the artifacts in this Museum were unearthed during our field research. Shell cutting has been practiced since the Sangam period. Shells were cut, and objects were made from them as early as 2000 years ago. We have found coins dating back 300 to 1000 years. We have also unearthed artifacts made of burnt clay dating back more than 1000 years."
Another student, Prithiv Raj, said that it usually takes many years for a new department to be established and reach out to the public. “But here, the Department of Archaeology has reached the people in a short period. The public also assisted us in this field study," he said.