ETV Bharat / state

Archaeologists Seek Chausagarh Excavation, Say Ancient Brick Temple May Lie Buried Beneath Mound

Patna: Archaeologists have called for further excavation of the Chausagarh mound in Buxar district in Bihar, as it could yield evidence of the most ancient burnt brick temple in the country.

The place, located 155km west of Patna and close to the Ganga river, has already provided some of the oldest and rarest terracotta figurines and plaques related to the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, dating back to the 3rd – 4th century AD.

a (ETV Bharat)

The artefacts were discovered in the preliminary excavations conducted by the state archaeology department between 2011 and 2014. They were left unattended at the site for years, but were later shifted and displayed at Sitaram Upadhyay Museum in Buxar town in 2025, revealing the art and culture of the bygone era.

“We had to stop excavating the site because the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) did not provide further licence. We could excavate only the top portion of the mound and discover a cache of bricks and antiquities, but were unable to unearth the actual structure of the ancient temple,” Umesh Chandra Dwivedi, former director of the directorates of museum and archaeology, told ETV Bharat.

Dwivedi, who headed the excavations along with ASI official Jalaj Kumar Tiwari, added that if dug further, the archaeologists could find a huge temple made of burnt bricks and decorated with terracotta plaques and figurines.

“Archaeologically, it could be the oldest temple in India. Even if the temple has been destroyed due to man-made or natural reasons, at least its plinth and ruins could be found if the site is excavated deeper. The plinth normally survives destruction,” he said.

Dwivedi also added that the early Gupta era finds and further diggings could also go a long way to prove that Patliputra (present day Patna) was the capital of Chandragupta I, Samudragupta and other Gupta dynasty rulers. A large number of historians currently hold that Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was their capital.