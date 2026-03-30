ETV Bharat / state

Archaeologist Remains Firm As ASI Seeks Revisions To Keezhadi Excavation Report

Chennai/New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has once again directed archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna to revise and resubmit his report on the Keezhadi excavations, in line with observations made by an expert appraisal committee.

Background of the Keezhadi excavations

Excavations at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district were carried out in three phases from 2014 by the ASI. The first two phases were led by Ramakrishna, who submitted a 982-page report in January, 2023.

The report detailed findings related to:

1) Ancient habitation patterns and urbanisation

2) Agricultural practices and fauna

While over 5,700 artefacts were unearthed, it also suggested that the Keezhadi civilisation dates back to around 2,600 years, with evidence pointing to an urban Tamil civilisation between 800 BCE and 500 BCE.

Report yet to be published

Despite nearly two years since submission, the ASI has not yet released the report, drawing criticism from various quarters. The expert committee reviewing the report reportedly described it as “inconclusive, incomplete and lacking adequate explanation.”

Following this, the ASI had asked Ramakrishna to revise and resubmit the report. Responding to the directive, Ramakrishna maintained that the report was based on scientific archaeological evidence and did not require any changes.