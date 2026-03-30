Archaeologist Remains Firm As ASI Seeks Revisions To Keezhadi Excavation Report
Ramakrishna was issued a notice for not attending a Parliament-related consultation meeting without prior intimation warning him of possible departmental action.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chennai/New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has once again directed archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna to revise and resubmit his report on the Keezhadi excavations, in line with observations made by an expert appraisal committee.
Background of the Keezhadi excavations
Excavations at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district were carried out in three phases from 2014 by the ASI. The first two phases were led by Ramakrishna, who submitted a 982-page report in January, 2023.
The report detailed findings related to:
1) Ancient habitation patterns and urbanisation
2) Agricultural practices and fauna
While over 5,700 artefacts were unearthed, it also suggested that the Keezhadi civilisation dates back to around 2,600 years, with evidence pointing to an urban Tamil civilisation between 800 BCE and 500 BCE.
Report yet to be published
Despite nearly two years since submission, the ASI has not yet released the report, drawing criticism from various quarters. The expert committee reviewing the report reportedly described it as “inconclusive, incomplete and lacking adequate explanation.”
Following this, the ASI had asked Ramakrishna to revise and resubmit the report. Responding to the directive, Ramakrishna maintained that the report was based on scientific archaeological evidence and did not require any changes.
He also questioned the appraisal process, stating that the committee’s evaluation appeared inaccurate and even suggested it seemed to have been prepared with the assistance of artificial intelligence, leading to a gap between him and the ASI.
Fresh communication from ASI
In a fresh communication dated March 27, the ASI has reiterated its directive, asking Ramakrishna, who currently serves as Director at the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities; to incorporate the committee’s observations and submit a revised report.
The communication, issued by Excavation Branch Director Hemsagar A Nayak, also instructed him to submit a compliance report at the earliest.
Departmental Notice
Separately, Ramakrishna was issued a notice for not attending a Parliament-related consultation meeting held on March 17 without prior intimation. The notice warned of possible departmental action.
‘No Scope for Revision’
When contacted, Ramakrishna reiterated his stand, stating, “Once a report has been completed and submitted, there is no scope for making changes. Hence, there is no question of revising it.”
The development highlights an ongoing institutional disagreement over one of Tamil Nadu’s most significant archaeological findings in recent years
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