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ASI Employee Falls Sick, Dies At Taj Mahal

The deceased, identified as Kailashi (56), was posted at the monument. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained

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By PTI

Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST

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Agra: An Archaeological Survey of India employee who arrived to report for duty at the Taj Mahal suddenly fell ill and died on Tuesday, officials said. According to Taj Mahal in-charge Qalandar Bind, the deceased, identified as Kailashi (56), was posted at the monument and lived in the Sikandra area of Agra.

Kailashi arrived on a bicycle for his afternoon shift and was entering through the western gate of the Taj Mahal when he suddenly fell ill, collapsed and started vomiting, Bind said. Colleagues rushed him to a private hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead, he said. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, he added.

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