ETV Bharat / state

Arborists To Treat Damaged Trees In Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Of Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: Authorities at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh have roped in arborists or tree doctors for treating trees that have been damaged by encroachments and illegal felling. The large-scale encroachment and illegal logging in the forest area have raised serious concerns about forest conservation.

Once a densely forested area, encroachment on the forest land has rapidly increased over the past decade in the Reserve. A comparative study done through satellite imagery has revealed that encroachment, which covered 22 hectares in 2016, has gone up to 102.47 hectares in 2026.

The cutting of trees, along with attempts to damage and dry them, has also put the Forest Department officials on tenterhooks. It is to save the damaged trees that the Department has roped in Karnataka’s renowned arborist Dr. Vijay Nishant and his associates. They will be treating the trees using scientific techniques.

Dr Vijay and his team are scheduled to visit the Reserve from October 22 to 29. During this visit, experts will assess the condition of the affected trees and assist in their treatment and conservation.

Varun Jain, Deputy Director of the Reserve, stated that after receiving information about illegal logging in the Karaka forest area, a study was carried out using satellite imagery. Images from 2016 showed the area covered by dense, lush forests, but subsequent deforestation and encroachment gradually expanded.

"The comparative study revealed that the area of ​​encroachment has increased from 22 hectares in 2016 to 102.47 hectares in 2026. Thus, the extent of encroachment has more than quadrupled in ten years. The Forest Department has also proposed taking action against those responsible for the encroachment," he said while disclosing that there have been attempts to kill the trees by drying them out.