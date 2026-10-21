Arborists To Treat Damaged Trees In Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Of Chhattisgarh
Large-scale encroachment and illegal logging in the Reserve have raised serious concerns about forest conservation
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Dhamtari: Authorities at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh have roped in arborists or tree doctors for treating trees that have been damaged by encroachments and illegal felling. The large-scale encroachment and illegal logging in the forest area have raised serious concerns about forest conservation.
Once a densely forested area, encroachment on the forest land has rapidly increased over the past decade in the Reserve. A comparative study done through satellite imagery has revealed that encroachment, which covered 22 hectares in 2016, has gone up to 102.47 hectares in 2026.
The cutting of trees, along with attempts to damage and dry them, has also put the Forest Department officials on tenterhooks. It is to save the damaged trees that the Department has roped in Karnataka’s renowned arborist Dr. Vijay Nishant and his associates. They will be treating the trees using scientific techniques.
Dr Vijay and his team are scheduled to visit the Reserve from October 22 to 29. During this visit, experts will assess the condition of the affected trees and assist in their treatment and conservation.
Varun Jain, Deputy Director of the Reserve, stated that after receiving information about illegal logging in the Karaka forest area, a study was carried out using satellite imagery. Images from 2016 showed the area covered by dense, lush forests, but subsequent deforestation and encroachment gradually expanded.
"The comparative study revealed that the area of encroachment has increased from 22 hectares in 2016 to 102.47 hectares in 2026. Thus, the extent of encroachment has more than quadrupled in ten years. The Forest Department has also proposed taking action against those responsible for the encroachment," he said while disclosing that there have been attempts to kill the trees by drying them out.
The Deputy Director further said, "Recently, cases have been reported of girdling the trunks of some trees or creating wounds around the bark, which hinders their natural growth. This practice can disrupt the flow of nutrients within the trees, causing them to gradually die. Saving such trees is a major challenge for the Forest Department. Instead of abandoning damaged trees after they have been damaged, a scientific assessment of their condition is now being carried out to explore treatment options."
The objective of this initiative is to save trees that have a chance of survival despite damage to their roots, trunks or bark. With the help of experts, appropriate treatment techniques will be determined, and the condition of the trees will be monitored further. This may help the Forest Department adopt more effective conservation measures in such cases in future.
The importance of the Karaka area is not limited to its trees and greenery alone. This area is also crucial as the Mahanadi catchment area, the river’s source and a wildlife corridor. Depletion of forests threatens to impact natural habitats and forest ecology.
"The Department's efforts are to regenerate the affected forest area. This requires a simultaneous effort to control encroachment, treat damaged trees and regularly monitor the forests. The increasing encroachment in Karaka highlights the challenges facing the forests," Jain said.
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