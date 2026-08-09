ETV Bharat / state

Aravalli POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Term For Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In 2023

Aravalli: A special POCSO court in Gujarat's Aravalli on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a person for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in a village within the Dhansura taluka in 2023. The convict, Jayant Parmar, is a resident of Keshapura village.

Apart from sentencing Parmar to life imprisonment, the court ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 70,000 and a compensation of Rs five lakh to the victim's family, public prosecutor DS Vakil said,

Following the incident, the case was registered at the Dhansura police station. The police investigated the matter, gathered necessary evidence, and filed a charge sheet against the accused in court.