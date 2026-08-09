Aravalli POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Term For Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In 2023
During the trial, the court found Jayant Parmar guilty after considering the oral and documentary evidence as well as the testimonies presented by the prosecution.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Aravalli: A special POCSO court in Gujarat's Aravalli on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a person for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in a village within the Dhansura taluka in 2023. The convict, Jayant Parmar, is a resident of Keshapura village.
Apart from sentencing Parmar to life imprisonment, the court ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 70,000 and a compensation of Rs five lakh to the victim's family, public prosecutor DS Vakil said,
Following the incident, the case was registered at the Dhansura police station. The police investigated the matter, gathered necessary evidence, and filed a charge sheet against the accused in court.
During the trial, the special POCSO court found Parmar guilty after considering the oral and documentary evidence as well as the testimonies presented by the prosecution.
Parmar was caught by villagers after the gruesome incident and was handed over to the police. The girl's body was found with her hands and legs tied and mouth stuffed with cloth, lying under the bed in the house of her neighbour.
Parmer lured the girl under some pretext, raped her, and strangled her to death. The incident came to light when villagers launched a search for the girl after she went missing.
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