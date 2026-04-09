'Araria Killings Are A Result Of BJP's Poisonous Propaganda': Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav says state government's focus is on who will be the next Bihar CM while incidents of loot, murder, crime and rape keep increasing.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that the twin murders at Forbesganj in Araria district are a result of the "poisonous propaganda" spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Flagging the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar he said that the government's focus was on who would be the next chief minister of the state.
His remarks came in the context of the brutal incident in which a ‘sattu’ seller, Ravi Chauhan (30) beheaded a pick-up truck driver, Ali Hussain (42) over a minor tiff. After the incident, public caught Chauhan and beat him to death.
The murders caused communal tension in the town located around 310km northeast from Patna. The district administration and police are still busy trying to control the situation and prevent any flare-up.
“This is the horrific state of affairs in Bihar. One person beheaded another man in public right in the middle of a market and roamed around with his severed head amidst hundreds of people. Later on, the relatives of the deceased tracked him and killed him. The police were seen scrambling to save themselves instead of maintaining the law and order,” Tejashwi wrote on his X handle.
“The sight of someone parading around with a severed head was straight out of a recent propaganda film. The kind of poison that the BJP government is injecting in the society for its own propaganda is heart-wrenching. The result of cultivating poison has started to reflect now,” the RJD leader added.
Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, asked what could be a more devastating picture of this extremely chaotic rule.
“This incident clearly shows how much the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. The leaders of the ruling BJP and Janata Dal (United) are busy playing the game of ‘CM chair’ while incidents of loot, murder, crime and rape are increasing every passing day,” he said.
The RJD leader pointed out that the criminals have become so brazen in the state that they have no fear of the law, while the common people are feeling insecure due to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being busy with the “sand and liquor” trade (read - mafia trade in sand and liquor).
“There is no NDA rule in Bihar, it is an extremely chaotic rule. Still, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come during polls after five years and repeat the discordant note of ‘jungle raj’ (lawless rule),” Tejashwi added.
Tejashwi’s remarks come at a time when chief minister Nitish Kumar and the top brass of ministers are in Delhi, where he is scheduled to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday. He is expected to resign from his chief ministerial position a few days later, while BJP is busy going through the process to choose his successor.
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