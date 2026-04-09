ETV Bharat / state

'Araria Killings Are A Result Of BJP's Poisonous Propaganda': Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that the twin murders at Forbesganj in Araria district are a result of the "poisonous propaganda" spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Flagging the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar he said that the government's focus was on who would be the next chief minister of the state.

His remarks came in the context of the brutal incident in which a ‘sattu’ seller, Ravi Chauhan (30) beheaded a pick-up truck driver, Ali Hussain (42) over a minor tiff. After the incident, public caught Chauhan and beat him to death.

The murders caused communal tension in the town located around 310km northeast from Patna. The district administration and police are still busy trying to control the situation and prevent any flare-up.

“This is the horrific state of affairs in Bihar. One person beheaded another man in public right in the middle of a market and roamed around with his severed head amidst hundreds of people. Later on, the relatives of the deceased tracked him and killed him. The police were seen scrambling to save themselves instead of maintaining the law and order,” Tejashwi wrote on his X handle.

“The sight of someone parading around with a severed head was straight out of a recent propaganda film. The kind of poison that the BJP government is injecting in the society for its own propaganda is heart-wrenching. The result of cultivating poison has started to reflect now,” the RJD leader added.