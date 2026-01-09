ETV Bharat / state

Aralam Becomes India’s First Butterfly Sanctuary as Albatross Migration Peaks

Kannur: The forests of Aralam in Kannur district of Kerala are looking magical these days as thousands of white Common Albatross butterflies have flocked near the riverbank. Their arrival has turned the valley into a beautiful site with white wings fluttering, every corner of the area.

This year, it is even more special because the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary has officially been renamed the Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary. With this change, Aralam has become India's first protected wildlife sanctuary dedicated only to butterflies. The decision was announced by the Centre earlier this month to recognise Aralam as an important place for butterfly breeding and migration.

The Common Albatross butterfly is seen in huge numbers between December and February. Though it shares its name with a bird, it has nothing to do with it. The butterfly is known for its bright white wings and fast flying. During this season, they come down from the nearby hills and spread across forest paths and riverbanks.

One of the most interesting sights is called 'mud puddling.' This is when hundreds of butterflies sit together on wet soil near rivers to take in minerals. At times, the riverbank looks completely covered in white. According to Assistant Wildlife Officer Ramya Raghavan, a 2025 survey counted nearly 12,000 butterflies in just five minutes.