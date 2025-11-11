Delhi-NCR AQI Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category; Centre Invokes GRAP Stage III
Stage III bans non-essential construction, shuts stone crushers, restricts BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, and shifts Classes 1-5 to hybrid mode.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Government has invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region, following the city's air quality deteriorating into the 'severe' category.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) explained that Stage III was implemented because Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) jumped from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning. This increase occurred as calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and poor weather conditions allowed pollutants to accumulate near the ground, worsening air quality.
GRAP Stage III Restrictions
Stage III restrictions are triggered by a move to ‘severe’ air quality and build on the measures already in place under Stages I and II of GRAP. Because of this escalation, new rules include a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of stone crushers and mining activities.
Under Stage III, classes from Class 1 to Class 5 must switch to a hybrid mode. Parents and students can choose online learning if it is available.
Stage III also restricts the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. People with disabilities are exempt from this rule.
The Delhi-NCR region uses GRAP to enforce restrictions based on air quality. GRAP has four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).
AQI Hits Severe Category
According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s live Air Quality Index, at 10 am, Anand Vihar reported 445, ITO (449), Chandni Chowk (424), Wazirpur (461), and Okhla showed insufficient data. Meanwhile, in the NCR, Noida’s AQI at 10 am was reported at 425, Ghaziabad (343), Gurugram (414) and Faridabad (302).
According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
Adverse weather conditions, vehicle emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources primarily cause hazardous air quality in Delhi-NCR during winter.
Also Read: