Delhi-NCR AQI Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category; Centre Invokes GRAP Stage III

New Delhi: The Central Government has invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region, following the city's air quality deteriorating into the 'severe' category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) explained that Stage III was implemented because Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) jumped from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning. This increase occurred as calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and poor weather conditions allowed pollutants to accumulate near the ground, worsening air quality.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions

Stage III restrictions are triggered by a move to ‘severe’ air quality and build on the measures already in place under Stages I and II of GRAP. Because of this escalation, new rules include a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of stone crushers and mining activities.

Under Stage III, classes from Class 1 to Class 5 must switch to a hybrid mode. Parents and students can choose online learning if it is available.

Stage III also restricts the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. People with disabilities are exempt from this rule.