ETV Bharat / state

APSRTC To Operate 5,261 Special Buses For Dasara Festival

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 5,261 special bus services to meet the expected rush of passengers travelling to their hometowns for the Dasara festival.

With Dasara falling on October 20, APSRTC will operate 3,207 special buses from October 16 to 19 to accommodate passengers travelling from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, as well as those travelling between districts within the state.

The corporation will operate another 2,054 special buses from October 20 to 25 to facilitate passengers returning after the festival. These services will run in addition to the regular long-distance buses. APSRTC has clarified that passengers will not be charged extra fares on the special buses. The fares will remain the same as those applicable to regular services on the respective routes.