APSRTC To Operate 5,261 Special Buses For Dasara Festival
The corporation will operate another 2,054 special buses from October 20 to 25 to facilitate passengers returning after the festival.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 5,261 special bus services to meet the expected rush of passengers travelling to their hometowns for the Dasara festival.
With Dasara falling on October 20, APSRTC will operate 3,207 special buses from October 16 to 19 to accommodate passengers travelling from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, as well as those travelling between districts within the state.
The corporation will operate another 2,054 special buses from October 20 to 25 to facilitate passengers returning after the festival. These services will run in addition to the regular long-distance buses.
APSRTC has clarified that passengers will not be charged extra fares on the special buses. The fares will remain the same as those applicable to regular services on the respective routes.
Of the total special services, 1,186 buses have been allocated for Hyderabad-bound and Hyderabad-originating routes. This includes 533 buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and 653 buses for the return journey to Hyderabad.
The corporation has also made arrangements for services connecting major destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, along with other locations.
The planned services include 475 buses for Bengaluru, 153 for Chennai, 1,053 for Vijayawada, 440 for Visakhapatnam, 347 for Rajamahendravaram and 247 for Tirupati. APSRTC said the arrangements cover both onward and return journeys to cater to the increased passenger demand during the festival period.
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