ETV Bharat / state

'April 23 A Beginning Of Electoral Resurgence In Tamil Nadu', Says Vijay

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay on Friday stated that April 23, 2026, marks merely a beginning of an electoral resurgence in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the record 85 per cent voter turnout in the state's Assembly elections, Vijay said it is a phenomenon Tamil Nadu has never witnessed earlier. In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to everyone who resides in my heart. There was a time when politics was perceived as something meant only for extraordinary heroes, only for those with immense experience, or solely for those seeking to enjoy the privileges of office. The illusory calculations of those who sought to confine and restrict politics within such narrow boundaries have now been shattered and crushed by the ordinary masses".

He stated that the miraculous and necessary phenomenon where the youth and women, previously assumed to be indifferent to politics, have now begun to actively engage in political discourse has truly taken root. "Any person with an impartial mind will recognize exactly when this transformation began. Until now, a significant percentage of the electorate had remained entirely absent from the polling booths. However, the voting that took place during the Assembly elections on April 23, 2026, has been recorded as a monumental and historic milestone in the electoral political history of Tamil Nadu," he mentioned.

The actor and politician said, "An 85 per cent voter turnout is a phenomenon that Tamil Nadu has never witnessed before. It is impossible for anyone not to be struck with awe upon seeing families complete with children in tow flocking to polling stations in crowds reminiscent of those found at temples. Is that all? How could one possibly refrain from offering a respectful, two-handed salutation to those champions of democracy who incurred significant personal expense to travel all the way from other states and foreign countries solely to cast their votes?"