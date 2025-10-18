ETV Bharat / state

Appointment Of Gorkhaland Interlocutor: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Seeking Revocation

Kolkata: Penning a strong letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opposing the Centre's decision to appoint an interlocutor for the Gorkhaland issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and sought its revocation.

"I am surprised and shocked to know that the Union government has appointed retired IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh as an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions of West Bengal," the two-page letter said.

The Union government on Friday appointed Pankaj Kumar Singh, former deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) and ex-DG of BSF, as the interlocutor for the tripartite talks over a permanent political solution to the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland statehood, forking out the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, and the parts of the plans in the Terai and Dooars regions in north Bengal.

Banerjee has claimed in the letter that the decision was taken without consultation with the state government, despite the matters relating to the "governance, peace and administrative stability of the area under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)", an autonomous body under the government of West Bengal. "Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the fundamental principles of our Constitution," she said in the letter.