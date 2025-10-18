Appointment Of Gorkhaland Interlocutor: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Seeking Revocation
She said that such a unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the fundamental principles of the Constitution.
Kolkata: Penning a strong letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opposing the Centre's decision to appoint an interlocutor for the Gorkhaland issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and sought its revocation.
"I am surprised and shocked to know that the Union government has appointed retired IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh as an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions of West Bengal," the two-page letter said.
The Union government on Friday appointed Pankaj Kumar Singh, former deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) and ex-DG of BSF, as the interlocutor for the tripartite talks over a permanent political solution to the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland statehood, forking out the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, and the parts of the plans in the Terai and Dooars regions in north Bengal.
Banerjee has claimed in the letter that the decision was taken without consultation with the state government, despite the matters relating to the "governance, peace and administrative stability of the area under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)", an autonomous body under the government of West Bengal. "Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the fundamental principles of our Constitution," she said in the letter.
Banerjee reminded Modi that the GTA was formed following a Tripartite Agreement in July 2011 between the Centre, the state and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), in the presence of the then Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The arrangement, she wrote, was aimed at ensuring socio-economic and cultural development in the hill areas while preserving peace and ethnic harmony.
She also claimed that the current situation of peace and harmony in the region has been possible because of the concentrated and continuous efforts of her government since 2011. "There has been peace and harmony prevailing in the hill districts of our state. This has been possible with the concerted and continuous efforts made by our government since it came to power in 2011," Banerjee wrote, adding that any unilateral move could disturb the hard-earned tranquillity in the region.
She said the state government is of the view that any initiative concerning the Gorkha community or the GTA region should be undertaken by the Union government only in full consultation with the West Bengal government, to maintain peace and harmony in the region. "Any unilateral action in this sensitive matter will not be in the interest of peace and harmony in the region," the letter states.
Concluding the letter with "Happy Diwali To You" in her own handwriting, she requested Modi to reconsider and revoke the decision and reaffirmed her government's commitment to maintaining peace in the hills in the true spirit of federalism and mutual respect between the Centre and states.
