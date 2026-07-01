ETV Bharat / state

Appointed June 29, Retired June 30: For This Jharkhand Teacher, Dream Job Came A Day Before He Turned 60

Ranchi: Imagine getting appointed for your dream government job on Monday only to retire on Tuesday. That is exactly what happened in Jharkhand this week where a para teacher who had waited for 20 years was finally appointed as a regular government teacher, a day before he turned 60.

Nandlal Ravani of Jamtara district had been a para-teacher since 2006. Like thousands of other para-teachers, he worked as a contractual, scheme-based educator (officially referred to as Sahayak Adhyapaks) appointed by the Jharkhand government to overcome teacher shortages.

Para-teachers had long agitated for permanent status and full pay parity. The state government and recruitment rules granted them age relaxation and reserved 50% of permanent Assistant Teacher vacancies exclusively for eligible, Teacher Eligibility Test-qualified para-teachers.

Newly appointed teachers, many of whom waited for years while working as para-teachers. (ETV Bharat/Arrangement)

In May 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that contractual teachers cannot demand automatic, blanket regularisation simply based on long years of service. The apex court, however, directed Jharkhand government to actively fill teaching vacancies by reserving 50% of posts exclusively for eligible para-teachers.

Passing TET was one of those eligibilities. Ravani cleared it in 2016 and had been waiting since to be appointed as a regular teacher. When applications were taken for appointment in 2023, many para-teachers, including Ravani, were between 57 and 58 years of age.

It took about three years to complete the appointment process. During this time, many reached 60, the prescribed age of retirement from government service.