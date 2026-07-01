Appointed June 29, Retired June 30: For This Jharkhand Teacher, Dream Job Came A Day Before He Turned 60
Two men who had served for years were finally appointed as government teachers. One, a day before he turned 60, and another, a month after.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST|
Updated : July 1, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Ranchi: Imagine getting appointed for your dream government job on Monday only to retire on Tuesday. That is exactly what happened in Jharkhand this week where a para teacher who had waited for 20 years was finally appointed as a regular government teacher, a day before he turned 60.
Nandlal Ravani of Jamtara district had been a para-teacher since 2006. Like thousands of other para-teachers, he worked as a contractual, scheme-based educator (officially referred to as Sahayak Adhyapaks) appointed by the Jharkhand government to overcome teacher shortages.
Para-teachers had long agitated for permanent status and full pay parity. The state government and recruitment rules granted them age relaxation and reserved 50% of permanent Assistant Teacher vacancies exclusively for eligible, Teacher Eligibility Test-qualified para-teachers.
In May 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that contractual teachers cannot demand automatic, blanket regularisation simply based on long years of service. The apex court, however, directed Jharkhand government to actively fill teaching vacancies by reserving 50% of posts exclusively for eligible para-teachers.
Passing TET was one of those eligibilities. Ravani cleared it in 2016 and had been waiting since to be appointed as a regular teacher. When applications were taken for appointment in 2023, many para-teachers, including Ravani, were between 57 and 58 years of age.
It took about three years to complete the appointment process. During this time, many reached 60, the prescribed age of retirement from government service.
Ravani received his appointment letter on June 29. A day later, he turned 60.
"I have been working as a teacher since 2006 and passed the Teacher Eligibility Test in 2016. I was waiting for a regular appointment for years. I got the appointment letter on Monday, but today I will retire," he told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
A similar case is of Niyum Ansari, a resident of Palamu. Niyum completed 60 years of age on May 31, 2026. When he was called to collect the appointment letter on Monday after completion of the appointment process, he had already crossed the retirement age.
"I am happy to get the appointment letter, but I could not get the opportunity to serve. I will keep this appointment letter with me as a memorable achievement of my life," he said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday (June 29, 2026) handed over the job letters to 1,042 newly appointed teachers for the government schools during an event in Ranchi.
Addressing the teachers, Soren asserted that the newly appointed teachers "will determine the future of the State’s intellectual landscape and how the next generation will stand on its own feet".
Probably, he did not know that many would have only a few weeks, just a day, or not even that for the task.
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