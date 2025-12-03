ETV Bharat / state

Rae Bareli MP/MLA Court Admits Case Against Rahul Gandhi On British Citizenship Allegations

Rae Bareli: The Special MP/MLA Court at Raebareli has admitted a case filed by BJP leader S Vignesh Shishir against Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The case pertains to allegations concerning Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship.



Shishir, a resident of Bengaluru, submitted an application through High Court advocate Vindeshwari Pandey before Special Judge Dr Vivek Kumar of the MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli seeking to register a case against Gandhi under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

The court admitted a miscellaneous case against Gandhi and set a hearing date for December 5. The court also sought a report from the Kotwali police station in Rae Bareli on the case which is already being investigated by the ED and CBI.