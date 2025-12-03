Rae Bareli MP/MLA Court Admits Case Against Rahul Gandhi On British Citizenship Allegations
The court has sought a report in the matter from Kotwali police station and set the hearing date for December 5.
Rae Bareli: The Special MP/MLA Court at Raebareli has admitted a case filed by BJP leader S Vignesh Shishir against Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The case pertains to allegations concerning Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship.
Shishir, a resident of Bengaluru, submitted an application through High Court advocate Vindeshwari Pandey before Special Judge Dr Vivek Kumar of the MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli seeking to register a case against Gandhi under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.
The court admitted a miscellaneous case against Gandhi and set a hearing date for December 5. The court also sought a report from the Kotwali police station in Rae Bareli on the case which is already being investigated by the ED and CBI.
Shishir stated that this is the first time in Indian politics that a foreign citizen has been sitting in the Parliament for 20 years. Pandey said. "The case will be heard soon, and a verdict announced. Gandhi's passport has been received from the British government. We have also received information from the Indian government on the matter. We are fully prepared to provide full assistance with any documents the court or police".
Recently petitioner Shishir had filed a second appeal before the Central Information Commission (CIC) regarding the alleged British nationality of Gandhi. He had sought disclosure of what he termed are crucial documents related to the case — including a copy of Gandhi’s alleged British/UK passport, as well as official correspondences from the UK Govt with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Further proceedings will depend on the status report submitted and the subsequent arguments presented by both sides.
