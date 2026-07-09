ETV Bharat / state

Apple Mango Cultivation Succeeds In West Bengal's Malda, Raising Hopes For Farmers

According to CISH, Apple Mango has adapted well to Malda’s soil with the district’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) recording a good yield of the variety on its campus. The success has generated interest among local mango growers, while the Malda Mango Merchants’ Association has also welcomed the development.

For the past several years, the Malda unit of the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, has been studying feasibility and suitability of the variety to be successfully grown in Malda. Researchers now say the trials have been successful.

Grown in parts of South India, where it is widely known as Rumani, the variety enjoys strong demand across the Deccan region and commands a good price. The fruit resembles a green apple and even when ripe, its colour remains similar to that of an apple.

Malda : Apple Mangoes, also known as Rumani, could soon become the newest addition to Malda’s rich mango heritage. Once home to more than 300 mango varieties, the district now cultivates around 150 after many became extinct over the years. Following successful trials by the Malda unit of the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), researchers say the South Indian Rumani variety is well suited to the district’s soil and climate.

Dr Dushyant Kumar Raghav, Head Scientist at the Malda unit of CISH, said, “The fruit has the shape of an apple, which is why it is called Apple Mango or Rumani. It is mainly grown in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where the soil and climate are ideal for its cultivation. The variety is extremely popular there. Each fruit weighs around 200-300 grams. It is very juicy, has excellent flesh and contains very little fibre.”

He also said that the taste is different from most other mangoes and is often compared to ice cream, which is why it is also called ‘Ice Cream Mango’. It has high sugar content. "Because of its appearance, flavour and market demand, farmers get a good price for the fruit. We have been trying to introduce this variety in Malda and now is the time to take it in full scale. Malda is known as the land of mangoes and we want farmers to cultivate new varieties alongside the traditional ones,” the scientist added.

Apple Mango Cultivation Succeeds In West Bengal's Malda, Raising Hopes For Farmers (ETV Bharat)

Dr Raghav informed that tests have confirmed soil suitability for Apple Mango cultivation. The district’s relative humidity of 70-80 per cent also matches the variety’s requirements. With normal care, the trees grow to a height of 15-20 feet and do not require any special maintenance. Like other mango varieties, they flower naturally. The best time for planting is from May to the end of June. "Farmers interested in cultivating the variety can contact CISH for guidance," he added.

Ujwal Saha, President of the Malda Mango Merchants’ Association, said, “CISH has been conducting trials for the commercial cultivation of Apple Mango for a long time. The variety has produced an excellent yield at the district’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Since it originated in South India, we were initially unsure whether it would perform well in Malda’s soil and climate. Those concerns have now been put to rest."

Apple Mango Cultivation Succeeds In West Bengal's Malda, Raising Hopes For Farmers (ETV Bharat)

The fruit, said Saha, looks like a green apple, and its taste is somewhat similar to Himsagar. "Commercial cultivation appears to be profitable. We hope Rumani will soon join the nearly 150 mango varieties already grown in Malda. Growers are showing strong interest in planting it,” he said.

Swaminath Kumar, a mango grower from Ratua seemed upbeat about the variety. "I have heard that Apple Mango was cultivated on a trial basis at the district Krishi Vigyan Kendra and that the results were encouraging. It is important for us that the variety has good shelf life and offers good returns. If market demand remains strong, its cultivation will definitely succeed. I plan to plant a few saplings first. If the yield, demand and prices are favourable, I will consider commercial cultivation,” he said.