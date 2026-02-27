ETV Bharat / state

Apple Farmers To Protest In Delhi Against Duty Concession On US Apples: Tarigami

Srinagar: Apple growers from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will protest in Delhi next month against the proposed duty concession on US apples, in a bid to save domestic growers from losses.

India has granted a quota-based duty concession to the US on apples under the interim trade pact. Apples from the US will enter the Indian market without any import duties. The growers are apprehensive that apples from the US will flood the Indian market and result in a major blow to the domestic farmers.

"We have formed an Apple Farmers Federation of India (AFFI) comprising apple growers from Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand. We have decided to protest in Delhi in March (against the trade deal)," MLA Kulgam and trade union leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told reporters here. Tarigami said AFFI has appealed to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to stand in solidarity with the apple farmers of the country who are facing an onslaught on their livelihood.

"The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which forced the government to take back the three farm laws during the protests that lasted more than a year, has assured the federation that it will support the protest. They have promised that their leadership will join the protests," he added. On the Indo-US trade deal, Tarigami said it is "practically a surrender" before America.