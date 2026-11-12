ETV Bharat / state

Apple Detoxed As Kashmir Sees Breakthrough in Farming

Now, agriculture scientists have pulled off a breakthrough by successfully harvesting pesticide-free or detoxed apples in the Valley. "Pesticide use is prevalent at a high level in this part of the world. We have started an experiment to reduce the pesticide use in apples. The first attempt was successful and we will replicate it again next year," Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai told ETV Bharat.

In the trial attempt, Ganai said they have used gala variety of apple in an orchard in Pulwama, which is part of high-yielding apple bowl of the Valley. Following the success, the varsity plans to expand the apples in more areas next season.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai (ETV Bharat)

Prof Ashfaq Hussain Pandit (ETV Bharat)

An orchard owner sprays pesticide on apple trees (ETV Bharat)

Apples at an orchard in Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

Apple is the mainstay horticulture sector with some 45 million apple trees grown in over 1.5 lakh hectares of land producing over 2.1 MT of the apple annually. The Rs 10,000 crore horticulture sector, which is a major contributor to the J&K economy, directly or indirectly employs 700,000 families or 3.5 million people.But the the high reliance on pesticides is threatening the sector. The region uses 3.69 kilograms of pesticide per hectare of farm against the national average of 0.22. It is even of Punjab 0.62 kilogram per hectare, Haryana’s 0.62 kilograms and Himachal Pradesh’s 0.50, the northern states with largescale agriculture land.Previously, farmers would use fungicides and insecticides four times annually. But the climate change has pushed them for over a dozen chemical spray exceeding the recommended dosage.A study by SKUAST itself flagged use of pesticide having moderate to high persistence leads to the detection of pesticide residues at harvest, posing risk to human consumption. It found the content higher than the allowed maximum residue level (MRL) set by the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) or European Union (EU) and the Codex Alimentarius Commission.The study recommended monitoring pesticide residues in apple and assessing their safety for the trade to ensure consumer safety.Dr Ashaq Hussain Pandit, dean faculty of horticulture at SKUAST said that people are getting aware about MRL and hence prefer organic produce like pesticide-free fruit. They minimised use of pesticide use in agriculture by 80 percent reduction use under HADP programme.In October 2025, Pandit supervised setting up a collective of over 40 farmers to set an organic apple farm on 100 kanals in southern Kashmir's Pulwama. Within a year, the orchard has produced about 450 quintals of pesticide-free gala variety of apple, generating a revenue of Rs one crore. Pandit notes that they adopted advanced and precision farming practices in the apple cultivation."This includes drip irrigation system, automisers and tractor driven sprayers with specialised nozzles to avoid indiscriminate pesticide use," he said. "These practices allowed us to save 70 percent water."In traditional spraying, the use of chemical scales up with land and tree size. For example, farmers use 3000 litres of water per hectare corresponding to 600 litres in developed countries for the same size of orchard. "The indiscriminate use of sprays not only affect trees but soil and surrounding environment. They don’t follow recommended dosages or advisories,” said Pandit.For instance, ‘Integrated Management for Apple Orchards’ by the Kashmir Horticulture department outlined the schedule, practices and amount of pesticides, insecticides and oils to be used with recommended amount of water annually. It also recommends protective gears such as hand gloves, face masks, aprons etc to be followed during spraying. But these practices are missing on the ground. Agriculture experts and doctors warn pesticides enter the body by skin and inhalation especially when farmers take bath with cold water or consume eatables without washing hands after spraying. Between 2005-2008, a study by the Valley’s tertiary Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences examined more than 400 cancer patients with high incidences of primary brain cancer found “quite strong and possible” link between pesticide exposure and malignant brain tumours. It identified farmers hailing from Kashmir’s apple bowl comprising Shopian, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara suffering from the disease. “Chemical spraying does cause diseases per se. It only affects farmers who spray without wearing protective gears or exceed the recommended proportion,” Pandit added. “But in our pesticide-free apple orchard, we adopted nozzles for spray that cover large areas without exceeding the limits. It protected both crop as well as farmers.”

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