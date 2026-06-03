ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti's Appeal To Form Joint Front For Jammu Kashmir’s Political Rights Draws Cold Response

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s proposal of a Ladakh-like joint front that could have fought for the political rights of Jammu and Kashmir with the Centre has drawn a lukewarm response from major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dubbing it as “theatrics”.

Mufti on Monday shot letters to leaders of 10 political parties and civil society groups, urging them to shun disagreements and “make united outreach” to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “to initiate a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing the recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) with the Centre as an important lesson, she said that only dialogue can deliver meaningful outcomes and "restore the dignity and security" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The first response to her letter came from the chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. Abdullah said that he will consult his party leaders before replying to the letter. “I will be sending my reply to you, similarly routed, once I’ve consulted my senior party colleagues,” Omar wrote on X, tagging Mufti in the post.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra told ETV Bharat that he will discuss the matter with the party’s central leadership. “She (Mehbooba) is seeking engagement with the Government of India (GoI) about issues of Jammu and Kashmir through elected representatives. Unlike regional political parties, Congress is a country-wide party, and any decision is taken by discussing matters with the central leadership. I will go to Delhi and discuss the letter with the party leadership,” Karra said.

Besides NC and Congress, Mufti has sent the letter to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition (LOP), Sunil Sharma, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, MP Engineer Rashid, AAP president Mehraj Malik, PDF chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, J&K National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena (J&K unit) president Manish Sahni, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti president Sanjay Tickoo, and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee chairman Jaspal Singh.

The opposition BJP called the unity appeal “new theatrics” from the PDP chief. BJP’s Sharma said it was “a new drama and a childish act on Mufti’s part.” “They had formed the Gupkar gang also; now this is a new drama. Their unity will not achieve anything as statehood restoration is BJP’s agenda,” he said.

Only the smaller regional parties have so far called Mufti’s move “a good idea” and shown their readiness to join the united platform if it takes shape.