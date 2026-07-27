App-Cab Strike In Kolkata Causes Major Travel Disruptions, Inflated Fares
A 12-hour app-cab strike in Kolkata by CITU stranded commuters and led to inflated fares amid driver protests over rising costs, reports Subhanjeet Mondal
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Kolkata: A 12-hour app-cab strike called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday disrupted normal life across Kolkata, leaving commuters stranded and causing widespread inconvenience. The impact was most severe at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and the Howrah and Sealdah railway stations, where passengers struggled to find transport.
Passengers faced immense difficulty reaching their destinations after arriving at the airport or stations. Due to a lack of available vehicles, travellers arriving from distant places were forced to stand in long queues for hours. Taking advantage of the unavailability of cabs on the apps, some drivers demanded exorbitant fares, allegedly four to five times higher than the rates displayed on the platforms. In one instance, a fare of Rs 2,200 was demanded for a trip that should have cost Rs 750.
Rithvika Menda, who arrived at Kolkata airport from Bengaluru today, said she needed to travel into the city, but an app-cab driver demanded Rs 2,200.
“The app shows a fare of only Rs 750 to Rs 800. When I try to book through the app, it repeatedly shows ‘busy’ or technical errors. I’ve been waiting in line with my luggage for nearly an hour without getting a ride. I’m in a terrible bind,” she said, expressing frustration and anger.
Passengers arriving at Howrah and Sealdah stations faced similar predicaments as they were unable to secure a vehicle despite waiting for hours. For the few available cabs, passengers had to pay significantly inflated fares. Amidst this extreme passenger hardship, cab drivers spoke out in support of their demands.
Protesting driver Mohsin Molla said that they were forced to choose this path of agitation. “The prices of petrol and diesel have risen. On top of that, we have to wait for hours at CNG pumps to refuel our vehicles, and there is no balance regarding expenses. That is why we are continuing with this strike,” he said.
Drivers have also raised complaints about app-based companies reducing their earnings and the lack of adequate incentives.
Overall, this 12-hour app-cab strike called by the left-wing trade union CITU has severely disrupted connectivity between the airport and Kolkata city. With no alternative transport available, everyone, from air passengers to the general public, is facing immense hardship amidst the scorching heat.
Also Read