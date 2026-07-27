ETV Bharat / state

App-Cab Strike In Kolkata Causes Major Travel Disruptions, Inflated Fares

Kolkata: A 12-hour app-cab strike called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday disrupted normal life across Kolkata, leaving commuters stranded and causing widespread inconvenience. The impact was most severe at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and the Howrah and Sealdah railway stations, where passengers struggled to find transport.

Passengers faced immense difficulty reaching their destinations after arriving at the airport or stations. Due to a lack of available vehicles, travellers arriving from distant places were forced to stand in long queues for hours. Taking advantage of the unavailability of cabs on the apps, some drivers demanded exorbitant fares, allegedly four to five times higher than the rates displayed on the platforms. In one instance, a fare of Rs 2,200 was demanded for a trip that should have cost Rs 750.

Rithvika Menda, who arrived at Kolkata airport from Bengaluru today, said she needed to travel into the city, but an app-cab driver demanded Rs 2,200.

“The app shows a fare of only Rs 750 to Rs 800. When I try to book through the app, it repeatedly shows ‘busy’ or technical errors. I’ve been waiting in line with my luggage for nearly an hour without getting a ride. I’m in a terrible bind,” she said, expressing frustration and anger.