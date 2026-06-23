ETV Bharat / state

App-Based Cab Drivers' Strike Disrupts Services Across Chandigarh Tricity, Protest Enters Fourth Week

Chandigarh: App-based cab services across the Chandigarh Tricity region have been disrupted as the indefinite strike by drivers associated with platforms like Ola, Uber and inDrive entered its fourth week. Drivers have been staging a protest at Sector 25 Rally Ground since June 1.

The drivers are demanding higher fares, lower commissions, implementation of the Chandigarh Aggregator Policy 2025, and stricter action against unauthorised taxi operators.

The drivers' union has said the agitation will continue until their demands are met, while the Chandigarh Administration has maintained that any decision will be taken within the existing legal framework.

The strike has impacted daily commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Drivers have suspended ride bookings every day between 10 AM and 4 PM.

According to representatives of the protesting union, nearly 50,000 commuters rely on app-based taxi services in the Tricity every day. Over15,000 registered drivers, including cab, auto-rickshaw, and bike taxi operators, are connected to various ride-hailing platforms and the recently launched driver-owned Bharat Taxi app.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, protesting drivers said rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs and loan repayments have made it difficult to sustain operations under the existing fare structure.