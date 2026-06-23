App-Based Cab Drivers' Strike Disrupts Services Across Chandigarh Tricity, Protest Enters Fourth Week
The strike has impacted daily commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Drivers have suspended ride bookings every day between 10 AM and 4 PM.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Chandigarh: App-based cab services across the Chandigarh Tricity region have been disrupted as the indefinite strike by drivers associated with platforms like Ola, Uber and inDrive entered its fourth week. Drivers have been staging a protest at Sector 25 Rally Ground since June 1.
The drivers are demanding higher fares, lower commissions, implementation of the Chandigarh Aggregator Policy 2025, and stricter action against unauthorised taxi operators.
The drivers' union has said the agitation will continue until their demands are met, while the Chandigarh Administration has maintained that any decision will be taken within the existing legal framework.
The strike has impacted daily commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Drivers have suspended ride bookings every day between 10 AM and 4 PM.
According to representatives of the protesting union, nearly 50,000 commuters rely on app-based taxi services in the Tricity every day. Over15,000 registered drivers, including cab, auto-rickshaw, and bike taxi operators, are connected to various ride-hailing platforms and the recently launched driver-owned Bharat Taxi app.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, protesting drivers said rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs and loan repayments have made it difficult to sustain operations under the existing fare structure.
The drivers said they currently receive around Rs 15 per kilometre, from which aggregator platforms deduct up to 30 per cent as commission. They said that after paying for diesel or CNG, vehicle servicing, taxes, and loan instalments, their take-home income is very little.
Several drivers alleged that the Chandigarh Administration has failed to support them and that the protest tents have been removed on multiple occasions and some participants have been detained during the agitation. The protesters alleged that although the Chandigarh Administration introduced the Aggregator Policy 2025 to safeguard the interests of drivers and passengers, ride-hailing companies have not implemented its provisions.
Drivers said that aggregator companies arbitrarily block driver accounts and that has affected drivers instead of the companies. They argued that while the State Transport Authority (STA) revoked Ola's licence following complaints, similar action should also be taken against other aggregators allegedly violating regulations.
The protest received political backing after Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring visited the demonstration site and expressed support for the drivers. He accused private companies and government officials of acting in collusion and said that the drivers' demands are legitimate.
The Chandigarh State Transport Authority (STA) said it is examining the issues raised by the drivers and has directed aggregator companies to comply with the administration's fare policy and regulatory framework. The authority said notices have been issued to companies accused of violating regulations, and Ola's licence was cancelled following complaints received from drivers. Other aggregator platforms have also been served 15-day notices.
The STA said discussions on fare structures, the Aggregator Policy, and drivers' demands are continuing, but any decision will be taken in accordance with existing laws and regulations. It added that protecting passengers' interests, ensuring transparent fare systems and enforcing compliance are its priorities.
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