APMC Markets Across Maharashtra Closed Against 'Outdated' Law
There has been a mixed response to the closure by the Agricultural Produce Market Committees in the state.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Traders across Maharashtra have come together to oppose the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act of 1963, which they termed outdated. As a result, all the APMCs in Maharashtra have been shut on Friday.
This strike has been called by the Maharashtra Rajya Kruti Samiti, a coalition of five main trading organisations. This strike was expected to halt operations of major market yards and movement of goods, mainly oils, spices, essentials, vegetables and fruits from the markets in Kolhapur and Pune to Navi Mumbai.
The APMC in Navi Mumbai got a mixed response to the call for this strike. Among those which remained shut were the food grains market and the spice market. Meanwhile, the fruit, vegetable, onion and potato market, which are the essentials, remained opened, which provided relief to the consumers.
Although these markets remained open, the trading community said they supported this strike. Sanjay Pansare, former secretary of the APMC Traders' Association, told ETV Bharat, "We are in complete support of this strike because we feel this Act is rather outdated."
He added, "Traders who follow the regulations while conducting business in the market committee are suffering due to the open markets. We are demanding that the law should be the same for everyone."
Traders want the government to scrap the APMC Act of 1963, which they claim is outdated, taking into account the reforms in logistics, packaging and retail systems. They have opposed the APMC market cess, which is in effect even after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced. They allege it is double taxation, distorting prices and placing an unfair burden on both traders and farmers.
"This will suppress the trading class. Therefore, we have called for the strike. We want the state and the central governments to resolve these problems," said Pansare.
The traders had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a year ago for these demands. "He gave us an assurance of adopting a proactive stance in this matter. However, till now this issue hasn't been resolved," said Mohan Gurunani, the head of the Traders' Association, Navi Mumbai.
The traders also say they need a fairer representation. "Currently, this law is being drafted at the national level, which stipulates that only one trader representative will be allowed to serve on the committee. This will not help to resolve the difficulties of every market," said Chandrakant Dhole, president of the Fruits Merchants' Association, Navi Mumbai. Khimji Bhai Bhanushali, a trader, threatened, "If different requests are not discussed, we will have to escalate the protests."
