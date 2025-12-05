ETV Bharat / state

APMC Markets Across Maharashtra Closed Against 'Outdated' Law

Navi Mumbai: Traders across Maharashtra have come together to oppose the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act of 1963, which they termed outdated. As a result, all the APMCs in Maharashtra have been shut on Friday.

This strike has been called by the Maharashtra Rajya Kruti Samiti, a coalition of five main trading organisations. This strike was expected to halt operations of major market yards and movement of goods, mainly oils, spices, essentials, vegetables and fruits from the markets in Kolhapur and Pune to Navi Mumbai.

The APMC in Navi Mumbai got a mixed response to the call for this strike. Among those which remained shut were the food grains market and the spice market. Meanwhile, the fruit, vegetable, onion and potato market, which are the essentials, remained opened, which provided relief to the consumers.

Although these markets remained open, the trading community said they supported this strike. Sanjay Pansare, former secretary of the APMC Traders' Association, told ETV Bharat, "We are in complete support of this strike because we feel this Act is rather outdated."

He added, "Traders who follow the regulations while conducting business in the market committee are suffering due to the open markets. We are demanding that the law should be the same for everyone."