APK Spam Hits Telangana: Cybercriminals Hack Hundreds Of WhatsApp Groups

Hyderabad: A major cyberattack involving malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files has compromised hundreds of WhatsApp groups across Telangana. Cybercriminals are now directly hacking mobile phones, targeting both ordinary citizens and public representatives. With people becoming more careful about sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs), attackers have shifted to APK file scams.

On Sunday (November 23), many people across Telangana received a message, coming from a sender named Team State Bank of India (SBI), on their WhatsApp, saying, “We are blocking your bank account from tonight for not updating Aadhaar and other Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Immediately click on the link below and upload the details.”

Many people with SBI accounts clicked the link, fearing they would be blocked. Since then, their mobiles have been hacked by these cybercriminals. After their phones were hacked, the same message was sent to other WhatsApp groups. This includes groups formed with state ministry officials and media representatives, as well as groups of friends and students. Many people are panicking after their phone information fell into the hands of cybercriminals. Many of them also filed complaints with local police.

Ministers' WhatsApp Group Hacked