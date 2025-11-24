APK Spam Hits Telangana: Cybercriminals Hack Hundreds Of WhatsApp Groups
A major cyberattack in Telangana using malicious APK files has hacked hundreds of WhatsApp groups, targeting citizens and officials by bypassing OTP safeguards.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: A major cyberattack involving malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files has compromised hundreds of WhatsApp groups across Telangana. Cybercriminals are now directly hacking mobile phones, targeting both ordinary citizens and public representatives. With people becoming more careful about sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs), attackers have shifted to APK file scams.
On Sunday (November 23), many people across Telangana received a message, coming from a sender named Team State Bank of India (SBI), on their WhatsApp, saying, “We are blocking your bank account from tonight for not updating Aadhaar and other Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Immediately click on the link below and upload the details.”
Many people with SBI accounts clicked the link, fearing they would be blocked. Since then, their mobiles have been hacked by these cybercriminals. After their phones were hacked, the same message was sent to other WhatsApp groups. This includes groups formed with state ministry officials and media representatives, as well as groups of friends and students. Many people are panicking after their phone information fell into the hands of cybercriminals. Many of them also filed complaints with local police.
Ministers' WhatsApp Group Hacked
The criminals have also hacked into WhatsApp channels Telangana ministers created to communicate with beat journalists, by sending the same message in the name of the SBI to officials and journalists, and to supervising ministerial departments, urging them to update their Aadhaar. Cybercrime police are advising against opening these APK files.
Immediate Precautions
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has suggested precautions to take if infected with APK files.
- If you have installed an APK file by mistake, it is advisable to take immediate precautions.
- First, turn off mobile data, then go to Apps in Settings and uninstall the APK app.
- Perform a full scan of the phone with an anti-virus app.
- Change the passwords for banking apps, social media accounts, and email accounts immediately.
- Check messages, call logs, bank transactions, and email logins for suspicious activity.
- If the malware app is not uninstalled, restart the phone in safe mode and uninstall it.
- If suspicious activity is still observed on the phone, it is advisable to back up the data and perform a factory reset.
- If you feel that you have been cheated, you should immediately freeze your bank account. Call 1930 and complain.
