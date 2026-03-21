ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai NRI Duped Of Rs 9.6 Lakh As Cyber Fraudsters Exploit LPG Panic

Mumbai: A 77-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was duped of nearly Rs 10 lakh by fraudsters posing as officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). The victim, Sumanbhai Rathod is a Swiss citizen and has been living in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon for about four months.

On March 17, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller identifying himself as 'Deepak Joshi' from MGL. The display picture was the company’s official logo, which made the person appear genuine.

The caller said it was a service call and wanted Rathod to share his latest receipt of his bill. Shortly after, Rathod received an APK file titled 'MGL GAS Bill update.apk' from a third number. Thereafter, in a video call, the fraudsters asked for debit card details to generate a bill.

Once Rathod gave his details, OTP requests followed, which he shared with the fraudsters. The call was abruptly disconnected and withing minutes, Rathod received multiple text messages of money being deducted from his Federal Bank account totalling it to Rs 9,65,025.

Rathod called his bank and lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). However, by then, the money had already been withdrawn. He later filed a formal complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against three unidentified persons, including one using the name Deepak Joshi, under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials suspect the involvement of an organised cybercrime gang, as at least five similar cases have been registered in the same police station area in the last few days. In another case filed on Thursday, a victim lost Rs 4 lakh through a similar modus operandi.