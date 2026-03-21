Mumbai NRI Duped Of Rs 9.6 Lakh As Cyber Fraudsters Exploit LPG Panic
On March 17, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller identifying himself as “Deepak Joshi” from MGL.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Mumbai: A 77-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was duped of nearly Rs 10 lakh by fraudsters posing as officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). The victim, Sumanbhai Rathod is a Swiss citizen and has been living in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon for about four months.
On March 17, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller identifying himself as 'Deepak Joshi' from MGL. The display picture was the company’s official logo, which made the person appear genuine.
The caller said it was a service call and wanted Rathod to share his latest receipt of his bill. Shortly after, Rathod received an APK file titled 'MGL GAS Bill update.apk' from a third number. Thereafter, in a video call, the fraudsters asked for debit card details to generate a bill.
Once Rathod gave his details, OTP requests followed, which he shared with the fraudsters. The call was abruptly disconnected and withing minutes, Rathod received multiple text messages of money being deducted from his Federal Bank account totalling it to Rs 9,65,025.
Rathod called his bank and lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). However, by then, the money had already been withdrawn. He later filed a formal complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station.
Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against three unidentified persons, including one using the name Deepak Joshi, under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Officials suspect the involvement of an organised cybercrime gang, as at least five similar cases have been registered in the same police station area in the last few days. In another case filed on Thursday, a victim lost Rs 4 lakh through a similar modus operandi.
Cybercriminals are using malicious APK (Android Package Kit) files to execute fraud. These files are typically used to install apps on Android devices.
Fraudsters send links or files as legitimate services such as RTO e-challan, mParivahan, electricity bills, or gas bill updates. Common file names include “RTO Challan.apk,” “MGL GAS Bill update.apk,” and “Mahavitran.apk.” Once downloaded, these files can compromise the user’s device and can give access to sensitive banking details.
Safety Measures
Authorities have issued the following guidelines to avoid falling victim to such scams:
- Do not click on unknown or suspicious links.
- Avoid downloading APK files from unknown sources or contacts.
- Download apps only from official platforms like Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
- Be cautious if someone claiming to be a bank or government official asks you to install an app.
- Verify the authenticity of messages and the sender before taking any action.
- Do not share personal or financial details via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.
- Use only official websites or apps for online transactions.
Last year, the Centre issued an alert regarding similar scams targeting customers of the State Bank of India (SBI). Fraudsters sent messages asking users to redeem reward points by downloading APK files. Once installed, these apps enabled unauthorised transactions from victims’ bank accounts.
SBI clarified that it never sends APK files or links via SMS or WhatsApp. Customers have been advised to ignore such messages and verify any communication through official channels. Banks also informed that official calls are usually made from numbers starting with specific prefixes such as “160.”
Read More: