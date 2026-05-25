APK Files As Wedding Invites: Hyderabad Cyber Police Issue Advisory On New Cyber Fraud Strategy
APKs arrive via SMS and social media, often under the illusion of having come from relatives, and get downloaded when you click on the link.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: If the city's Cyber Crime Police are to be believed, hackers have opened a new front in their criminal enterprise. Recently, an IT employee in Hyderabad received a link for a wedding invitation, which asked them to download an APK (Android Package Kit) file to view the wedding card. When the per son did as instructed, his phone was hacked and lakhs of rupees stolen. Based on the victim's complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case. But with such complaints increasing according to the police, they have also issued an alert for the public not to fall prey to this new strategy of cyber fraudsters.
APK links arrive to your phone or laptop via WhatsApp, SMS, and social media. In some cases, they give an illusion that they have come from relatives, ie, they are safe. But when one clicks on the link, an APK file automatically gets downloaded and installed on the device. Then, through its malware, it steals personal data, contacts, photos, and SMS on the device's storage, using which, the fraudster empties money in the victim's bank accounts.
Police have now advised all to take the following precautions:
⦁ Do not click on suspicious links that come in the form of messages
⦁ Genuine invitations are in PDF or JPG formats. Treat APK files as fraud
⦁ If an APK file comes from the email ID or phone number of a relative or friend, call them to confirm first
⦁ All apps should be downloaded from genuine app stores like Google Playstore or Apple App Store
⦁ Phone security should be updated from time to time, and enhanced using antivirus and security apps
What one should do if they have download an APK file by mistake:
⦁ If you have installed an APK file, turn off the internet immediately
⦁ Uninstall the suspicious app
⦁ Change passwords and bank PIN numbers, and check bank transactions
⦁ Report to the National Cyber Crime Portal (toll-free number: 1930)
Said Arvind Babu, DCP, Hyderabad Cyber Crime, "Be careful about suspicious links that come to your phone. People are downloading APK files disguised as wedding invites or offers for expensive free gifts and getting hacked. Learn how to identify the danger hidden behind these links. Do not respond to messages and links from unknown numbers."
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