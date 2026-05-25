ETV Bharat / state

APK Files As Wedding Invites: Hyderabad Cyber Police Issue Advisory On New Cyber Fraud Strategy

Do not click on suspicious links that come in the form of messages ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: If the city's Cyber ​​​​Crime Police are to be believed, hackers have opened a new front in their criminal enterprise. Recently, an IT employee in Hyderabad received a link for a wedding invitation, which asked them to download an APK (Android Package Kit) file to view the wedding card. When the per son did as instructed, his phone was hacked and lakhs of rupees stolen. Based on the victim's complaint, the Cyber ​​​​Crime Police have registered a case. But with such complaints increasing according to the police, they have also issued an alert for the public not to fall prey to this new strategy of cyber fraudsters.

APK links arrive to your phone or laptop via WhatsApp, SMS, and social media. In some cases, they give an illusion that they have come from relatives, ie, they are safe. But when one clicks on the link, an APK file automatically gets downloaded and installed on the device. Then, through its malware, it steals personal data, contacts, photos, and SMS on the device's storage, using which, the fraudster empties money in the victim's bank accounts.

Police have now advised all to take the following precautions:

⦁ Do not click on suspicious links that come in the form of messages

⦁ Genuine invitations are in PDF or JPG formats. Treat APK files as fraud

⦁ If an APK file comes from the email ID or phone number of a relative or friend, call them to confirm first

⦁ All apps should be downloaded from genuine app stores like Google Playstore or Apple App Store