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Aparna Yadav Seeks To Equate Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan With 'Demon'

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lucknow: Vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Aparna Yadav on Monday, without taking any name, sought to equate senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan with a "demon".

Aparna Yadav was in Kanpur Dehat to attend a 'katha' organised by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes. Speaking to reporters, Aparna Yadav exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the UP Assembly elections in 2027.

Taking an apparent jibe at the Samajwadi Party without naming it, Yadav said that they have always been "anti-women". They have only promoted women within their own families, she said. In contrast, when the new Parliament building was inaugurated, the very first Bill that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to pass was the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam.