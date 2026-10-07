AP's Stree Shakti Scheme Crosses 100 Crore Free Bus Journeys By Women
Women in Andhra Pradesh have made over 100 crore free journeys under the Stree Shakti scheme, saving Rs 3,550 crore in fares.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Amaravati: The number of free journeys made by women on RTC buses under Andhra Pradesh’s Stree Shakti scheme has crossed the 100-crore mark. The scheme, one of the 'Super-6' initiatives of the coalition government, was launched on August 15 last year. It allows women to travel free between any points within Andhra Pradesh on five types of buses.
The number of free journeys crossed 100 crore by October 5. On average, around 24 lakh women use the facility every day. With women not having to pay bus fares, the scheme has provided financial benefits worth Rs 3,550 crore so far, according to the government. The government pays Rs 160 crore per month to the RTC for implementing the scheme and has released Rs 2,160 crore up to August this year.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu said the daily average of 24 lakh women using the free travel facility showed that the scheme had become an integral part of women’s lives in the state.
Responding on X to the scheme crossing the 100-crore milestone, Chandrababu described it as a historic achievement and said it had supported female students and women travelling for education, jobs and employment.
He said the government hoped the money saved by women would contribute to their children’s education, family needs and future. The Chief Minister also congratulated the RTC management and staff for their role in implementing the scheme.
AP Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said the Stree Shakti scheme was among the government’s most popular initiatives. RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao said RTC drivers, conductors, supervisors and officials were playing a key role in the successful implementation of the scheme.
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