ETV Bharat / state

AP's Stree Shakti Scheme Crosses 100 Crore Free Bus Journeys By Women

Amaravati: The number of free journeys made by women on RTC buses under Andhra Pradesh’s Stree Shakti scheme has crossed the 100-crore mark. The scheme, one of the 'Super-6' initiatives of the coalition government, was launched on August 15 last year. It allows women to travel free between any points within Andhra Pradesh on five types of buses.

The number of free journeys crossed 100 crore by October 5. On average, around 24 lakh women use the facility every day. With women not having to pay bus fares, the scheme has provided financial benefits worth Rs 3,550 crore so far, according to the government. The government pays Rs 160 crore per month to the RTC for implementing the scheme and has released Rs 2,160 crore up to August this year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu said the daily average of 24 lakh women using the free travel facility showed that the scheme had become an integral part of women’s lives in the state.

Responding on X to the scheme crossing the 100-crore milestone, Chandrababu described it as a historic achievement and said it had supported female students and women travelling for education, jobs and employment.