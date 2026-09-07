Man Tries To Sexually Assault Foreign Student, Falls To Death From Building In AP's Anakapalle District
In his attempt to flee after the student raised a cry, the assailant fell to his death as he tried to slide down a pillar
Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Achyutapuram: A man has fallen to death from a building as he tried to flee after attempting to sexually assault an undergraduate student from Bangladesh in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
According to the police, a Bangladeshi student studying for a Bachelor's in Pharmacy had been sharing a house in Kakinada with a resident of Achyutapuram, who works in a pharma company in the SEZ.
The young woman had come to Achyutapuram just ten days ago.
Kamlesh Yadav (43), a resident of Jharkhand, who works in a liquor shop, had also been staying in a rented room in a multi-storey building in Veduruvada nearby, and had seen the young student.
Yadav, who found the girl student alone in her room on Sunday afternoon, came to her house after the male friend had gone to work at SEZ on Saturday. He asked her whether he could clean their toilet. He pretended to be cleaning the toilet for a while and tried to sexually assault her.
The girl, who resisted, escaped from the assailant and ran downstairs. She called a few locals and told them everything that had happened.
Meanwhile, Yadav, out of fear, tried to escape by sliding down a pillar of the building. However, while sliding, he lost his balance and fell to the ground. He died on the spot.
Since the girl had complained to the locals in a distressed situation, they called the police. They launched an investigation into the incident.
Circle Inspector Chandrasekhara Rao and Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Rao said they are inquiring into the entire incident.
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