ETV Bharat / state

Man Tries To Sexually Assault Foreign Student, Falls To Death From Building In AP's Anakapalle District

A man died After He Tried to flee after a failed attempt to sexually assault a Bangladeshi student in Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Achyutapuram: A man has fallen to death from a building as he tried to flee after attempting to sexually assault an undergraduate student from Bangladesh in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the police, a Bangladeshi student studying for a Bachelor's in Pharmacy had been sharing a house in Kakinada with a resident of Achyutapuram, who works in a pharma company in the SEZ.

The young woman had come to Achyutapuram just ten days ago.

Kamlesh Yadav (43), a resident of Jharkhand, who works in a liquor shop, had also been staying in a rented room in a multi-storey building in Veduruvada nearby, and had seen the young student.

Yadav, who found the girl student alone in her room on Sunday afternoon, came to her house after the male friend had gone to work at SEZ on Saturday. He asked her whether he could clean their toilet. He pretended to be cleaning the toilet for a while and tried to sexually assault her.