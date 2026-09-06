ETV Bharat / state

Over Rs 21 Crore Fine Imposed On Andhra Paper Mill For Violation Of Pollution Control Norms

Rajamhendravaram: The AP Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of over Rs 21 crore on the Andhra Paper Limited for the repeated violation of pollution control norms.

Officials said fine was imposed on the company for its failure to rectify deficiencies related to environmental damages. Earlier the Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had issued show-cause notices to the company on May 28 and June 12.

According to officials despite repeated warnings there was no progress by the company to set up an alternative waste management system to prevent waste discharge in the vicinity of the Godavari River.

AP PCB has said that it has imposed an "environmental fine" of Rs 21,01,80,000 as the latest inspections conducted on September 3 revealed that the violations identified earlier were still continuing.

Deputy CM Kalyan has expressed his anger over the conduct of the the management of the company. He said that in addition to evading taxes, the company is also spreading pollution in Godavari.