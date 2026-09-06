Over Rs 21 Crore Fine Imposed On Andhra Paper Mill For Violation Of Pollution Control Norms
AP Pollution Control Board has taken a strong note of company's waste discharge in the vicinity of Godavari River.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Rajamhendravaram: The AP Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of over Rs 21 crore on the Andhra Paper Limited for the repeated violation of pollution control norms.
Officials said fine was imposed on the company for its failure to rectify deficiencies related to environmental damages. Earlier the Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had issued show-cause notices to the company on May 28 and June 12.
According to officials despite repeated warnings there was no progress by the company to set up an alternative waste management system to prevent waste discharge in the vicinity of the Godavari River.
AP PCB has said that it has imposed an "environmental fine" of Rs 21,01,80,000 as the latest inspections conducted on September 3 revealed that the violations identified earlier were still continuing.
Deputy CM Kalyan has expressed his anger over the conduct of the the management of the company. He said that in addition to evading taxes, the company is also spreading pollution in Godavari.
Kalyan said that not a single rupee of tax has been paid to either the Kateru Gram Panchayat or the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation after 2016, adding that taxes amounting to Rs 21.34 crore are due to local bodies.
Kalyan said that out of the total liquid waste generated in Rajahmundry city, 35 million liters of waste comes from the mill itself. He said that the waste has been found to contain "pollutants" beyond the permissible limits. He added that the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) per liter of water is 36 milligrams, which is 20 percent higher than the prescribed standards.
Deputy CM said that phosphate is 5.3 milligrams and sulfides are 3.4 milligrams, adding that this is 70 percent higher than the Central Pollution Control Board standards. Kalyan said that due to pollution, the oxygen content in the water has decreased, which is making it difficult for aquatic life to survive, and the natural ecosystem of the Godavari River is being damaged.
He has asked the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent groundwater from being polluted. Kalyan said that even the "license can be canceled" if violation of environmental norms continues.
Pollution Control Board officials said that there was a "complete lack of response" from the company to earlier communications. "That is why we immediately issued summons to Andhra Papers Limited and ordered it to take appropriate action as per the rules," they added.
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