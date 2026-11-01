ETV Bharat / state

AP Municipal Elections 2026: Polling Underway For 100 Urban Local Bodies In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Elections to 100 ULBs across Andhra Pradesh began on Sunday, with voters turning up at polling stations to exercise their franchise.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm, according to the revised schedule issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission for the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.

The elections cover 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. Vote counting is scheduled for November 3.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements at polling stations and other sensitive locations. As many as 36,351 personnel are deployed across 4,372 locations, with senior officers monitoring security arrangements to prevent disturbances and safeguard the electoral process.

It may be noted that violence broke out between the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP cadres during the filing of nominations, and cases were registered.