AP MLA's Son Held For Possession And Consumption Of Drugs In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sudheer Reddy, son of Adinarayana Reddy, the BJP MLA from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by Telangana police for possession and consumption of drugs.

Sudheer was arrested by the police in Narsingi, Hyderabad, while he was allegedly abusing drugs. A drug test conducted by the police confirmed that Sudheer tested positive for consumption of contraband, said a police officer.

He was shifted to a de-addiction centre. Another person was also arrested along with Sudheer Reddy. It is reported that Sudheer was apprehended during an operation conducted by Eagle Team, a special unit formed to tackle drug abuse and Narsingi police.