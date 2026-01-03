AP MLA's Son Held For Possession And Consumption Of Drugs In Hyderabad
Sudheer Reddy was arrested by the Eagle Team and Narsingi police while he was allegedly abusing drugs.
Hyderabad: Sudheer Reddy, son of Adinarayana Reddy, the BJP MLA from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by Telangana police for possession and consumption of drugs.
Sudheer was arrested by the police in Narsingi, Hyderabad, while he was allegedly abusing drugs. A drug test conducted by the police confirmed that Sudheer tested positive for consumption of contraband, said a police officer.
He was shifted to a de-addiction centre. Another person was also arrested along with Sudheer Reddy. It is reported that Sudheer was apprehended during an operation conducted by Eagle Team, a special unit formed to tackle drug abuse and Narsingi police.
Officials have now turned their attention to tracing the source of the drugs and identifying those involved in the supply chain. Sudheer has largely stayed away from active politics until now and maintained a low profile despite his father’s strong political presence.
Adinarayana represents Jammalamadugu constituency known for its faction influenced political history. Over the years, his political journey has seen several shifts. He was earlier associated with the Congress, later joined the YSR Congress and eventually moved to the Telugu Desam Party before entering the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Sources indicate that Adinarayana had consciously kept his son away from politics. He had earlier announced his nephew Bhupesh Reddy as his political successor. Interestingly, while Adinarayana is now with the BJP, his nephew continues to remain in the Telugu Desam Party.
