AP Minister Nara Lokesh And His Wife Offer Prayers At Shirdi

Shirdi: Andhra Pradesh Human Resources and IT Minister, and the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nara Lokesh, visited Shirdi with his family on Monday, and devoutly offered prayers at Shree Saibaba's samadhi.

He also attended the early morning Kakad arti along with his wife, Nara Brahmani. He prayed to Shree Saibaba for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.

With the ongoing Pongal celebration, he expressed his best wishes to the people. Later, Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, and his wife went to Dwarkamai and prayed after seeing Shree Saibaba Samadhi. Additionally, he went to Shree Saibaba's Guru Sthan and walked around the temple.

Following Shree Saibaba's darshan, Goraksh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), presented Nara Lokesh a shawl and a Shree Saibaba idol as a token of appreciation.