AP Minister Nara Lokesh And His Wife Offer Prayers At Shirdi
The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) felicitated Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Shirdi: Andhra Pradesh Human Resources and IT Minister, and the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nara Lokesh, visited Shirdi with his family on Monday, and devoutly offered prayers at Shree Saibaba's samadhi.
He also attended the early morning Kakad arti along with his wife, Nara Brahmani. He prayed to Shree Saibaba for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.
With the ongoing Pongal celebration, he expressed his best wishes to the people. Later, Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, and his wife went to Dwarkamai and prayed after seeing Shree Saibaba Samadhi. Additionally, he went to Shree Saibaba's Guru Sthan and walked around the temple.
Following Shree Saibaba's darshan, Goraksh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), presented Nara Lokesh a shawl and a Shree Saibaba idol as a token of appreciation.
Lokesh had discussions with Gadilkar during his visit. He specifically asked about the number of devotees who come to Shirdi every day from the South to pray. He also enquired about the amenities that the SSST offers to these devotees.
"Today, I have come to Shirdi for the first time, and I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit Shree Saibaba's Samadhi. The opportunity to attend the early morning Kakad Aarti brought me immense happiness," Lokesh said in a statement after his visit. He added that he and his wife would be travelling to Tirupati Balaji after this visit.
Devotees from South India who had come for Shree Saibaba darshan were happy to see him. They took pictures and selfies with Lokesh when they saw him on the temple premises. He was photographed by numerous followers. Lokesh took a private plane to Tirupati after his Shirdi visit.
